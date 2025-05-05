Kelly Education Celebrates Excellence in Education with Annual Educator of the Year Award

Honoring the dedication of substitute educators and support staff who inspire and empower communities during Teacher Appreciation Week





TROY, Mich., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education proudly announces the recipients of its annual Educator of the Year Award. This tradition highlights the outstanding contributions of substitute educators, tutors, and school support staff who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of students, schools, and communities.

This year, the award recognizes individuals who embody passion, dedication, and a commitment to education. To be eligible for the honor, nominees must be actively employed with Kelly Education and recommended by school staff members who have witnessed their positive impact firsthand. Award winners each received a $5,000 bonus, as well as $1,500 donated to a school of their choice to continue fostering educational success.

Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education, shared her thoughts on the value of substitute educators, saying, “Educators possess a unique ability to ignite curiosity, instill confidence, and leave a lasting mark on the lives of students. Their dedication to creating continuity and inspiration in the classroom is a testament to the boundless potential of teaching.”

Meet this Year’s Inspiring Honorees

Irvin Sutton, K-12 Substitute Teacher, from Baltimore City, Maryland, became a substitute educator after retiring from the Postal Service in 2009. Sutton thrives in helping students discover their passions and connect them to what they’re learning. He has made such an impact on his students that he was recently asked to speak at a high school graduation ceremony for the class of 2025.

To current and inspiring substitute educators, Sutton offers valuable advice: take full advantage of the resources available, such as Kelly Education’s training webinars on insurance and retirement plans. “Planning for the future is essential to success as a substitute teacher,” Sutton emphasizes, highlighting the importance of preparation and growth in the profession.

Jordyn Solomon, Paraeducator, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, found the spark for her career path as close to home as one can get. Inspired by her mother, Solomon brings lessons from her upbringing to the classroom, working tirelessly to foster both academic and personal growth in her students. Solomon values the deep connections she builds with students and emphasizes the importance of collaboration in their success.



Her guiding principle is self-care, understanding that educators must prioritize their well-being to continue supporting others. “The flexibility Kelly Education offers has been critical in balancing my personal and professional life,” she explains.

Gulzar Pabani, Early Childhood Substitute Educator, from Orlando, FL, began teaching in India and has found her calling in helping young learners thrive. She said that when she started working in schools, it “felt like coming home.” She values opportunities to engage directly with parents, school officials, and colleagues, building the collaborative relationships that are so vital in education.

One moment that stood out for Pabani was being recommended for a teaching job by a former coworker who remembered her unwavering work ethic. “That recognition reminded me that even small contributions leave a lasting impact,” she notes.

ShiAnn Santiago, Tutor, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, believes tutoring is about creativity, resilience, and a commitment to unlocking student success. The challenges of teaching motivate her to remain sharp and innovative, always finding new ways to help students overcome obstacles.

Her advice for new tutors? “Be present, persistent, and proactive. Take the time to know your students and understand what they need to succeed.” Santiago credits these qualities, along with the support of her peers and professional network, for enabling her to make a meaningful difference.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, Kelly Education encourages everyone to reflect on the profound impact educators have on shaping the future.

