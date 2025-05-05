Governor Calls on NHL to Bring Major Event to UBS Arena

Governor Kathy Hochul today sent a letter to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressing her disappointment in the League’s decision to cancel the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena. In the letter, Governor Hochul urged the NHL to commit to bringing a major NHL event of equal or greater value to Long Island.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Commissioner Bettman:

I am writing to express my disappointment regarding the NHL’s decision to cancel the 2026 All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena and replace it with a Winter Olympics kick-off event. This decision was made without consultation with the State of New York, which has been a critical partner in supporting this facility and the NHL's presence on Long Island as well as the entire State.

Through a public-private partnership with New York Arena Partners, New York State invested more than $100 million to build the first new LIRR station in nearly 50 years, supporting UBS Arena as a world-class venue. We made this investment not only for the local community and the New York Islanders but also in support of the league itself. We acted in good faith based on commitments that were publicly celebrated and on the belief that this was a true public-private partnership.

The cancellation of the 2026 All-Star Weekend, an event expected to bring millions in economic activity to the region, is deeply disappointing. While we understand the significance of the Winter Olympics, the conflict was foreseeable and could have been addressed through early coordination. This decision overlooks the efforts by New York State and sends the wrong message to every public entity that has supported the NHL.

Therefore, we request that the NHL revisit this matter immediately. Given that Long Island’s 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend has been canceled, the NHL should bring a hockey event with equal or greater economic activity and cultural value to the region in 2027.

New York, home of three NHL franchises and the league’s headquarters, has always been and will continue to be a proud hockey state, and mutual respect is essential in any partnership. We are prepared to be constructive, but we also expect the NHL to honor its commitments to the people of New York.

Sincerely,

Governor Kathy Hochul