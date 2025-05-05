News Podcast Exploring Burnout, Resilience, and Unconventional Journeys with Jason Shupp is Online

Jason Shupp shares insights on entrepreneurship, family business dynamics, and personal resilience on The Burnout Club - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Beverly Hills California, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnout Club is Powered by Mission Matters Media

In a compelling episode of The Burnout Club, host Patrice Bonfiglio sits down with Jason Shupp, entrepreneur and host of From There to Here, a podcast dedicated to exploring unconventional origin stories. Shupp opens up about his journey from running a third-generation business to navigating personal and professional burnout, ultimately finding new purpose in storytelling and creative expression.

Shupp originally intended to write a book when he was introduced to Mission Matters, a media platform and podcast network. This connection led him to contribute a chapter to a Mission Matters anthology book and subsequently launch his own podcast. “I knew I wanted to do something creative,” said Shupp. “The podcast became a passion project that allowed me to decompress and engage in meaningful conversations.”

Through over 70 podcast episodes of From There to Here, Shupp has uncovered a common thread among guests: while individual journeys vary, many people arrive at similar life lessons. He emphasizes the importance of context and nuance in understanding others’ experiences, stating, “We aren’t conditioned to really let people be heard. And we’re not trained to listen either.”

In addition to his podcasting career, Shupp delves into his experiences managing a family business and the difficulties that arose when working alongside relatives. Facing ideological differences with his brother and the pressures of leadership, he reached a breaking point. “I hit what I call entrepreneur traumatic stress disorder—a complete detachment from the business,” he shared. Eventually, he navigated a buyout and led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic before selling the majority stake.

Beyond business, Shupp finds energy in high-adrenaline activities like rock climbing, skydiving, and mountain biking. “High-consequence activities help put things in perspective,” he noted. “They remind me of what’s truly important and help manage daily stresses.”

As Shupp continues to share personal and professional insights, he remains committed to inspiring others through storytelling, resilience, and personal growth.

For more information on Jason Shupp’s podcast, visit and tune in to From There to Here for more origin stories that inspire and challenge perspectives.

About The Burnout Club Podcast

The Burnout Club Podcast, created and hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, serves as a community-driven platform focused on the realities of burnout in professional life. Combining personal stories with expert insights, the podcast aims to destigmatize burnout and equip listeners with tools to achieve sustainable success.

Media Communications:

The Burnout Club is Powered by Mission Matters Media

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment

Patrice Bonfiglio, left and Jason Shupp, right Jason Shupp shares insights on entrepreneurship, family business dynamics, and personal resilience on The Burnout Club - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.