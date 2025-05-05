Toll Brothers Announces Move-In Ready Homes Available in Mayfair Master Plan in New Braunfels, Texas

Public is Invited to Mayfest Festival and Home Tours on Saturday, May 10

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced move-in ready homes are now available at its Toll Brothers at Mayfair community in New Braunfels, Texas. This San Antonio-area community offers a blend of elegance and convenience within the esteemed Mayfair master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes are open at 318 Cleveland Way and 338 Cleveland Way in New Braunfels.

Home shoppers are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Mayfest, a community-wide festival and home tour event, taking place this Saturday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mayfair master plan. The event is open to the public and will feature live music, a Bier and Wein Garden, food trucks, family fun, home tours, and more.

Surrounded by public parks and picturesque walking trails, Toll Brothers at Mayfair provides residents with luxury living in a natural, peaceful setting. The community showcases a wide selection of modern one- and two-story home designs across two distinct collections: the Comal Collection and the Guadalupe Collection. The Comal Collection offers six spacious home designs ranging from approx. 1,900 to 3,100+ square feet, featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2-car garages on 50-foot-wide home sites. The Guadalupe Collection presents expansive home designs ranging from approx. 2,400 to 3,900+ square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3-car garages on 60-foot-wide home sites.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home on a timeline that meets their needs. Homes within the Toll Brothers at Mayfair community are priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.





“Toll Brothers at Mayfair offers home shoppers a unique opportunity to live in a community that combines luxury amenities, natural beauty, and a convenient location,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “Our wide array of floor plans and top-tier personalization options ensure that there is a perfect home for every lifestyle in Toll Brothers at Mayfair.”

The Mayfair master plan will offer residents an array of amenities including a pool, parks, walking and biking trails, a lake, play fields, and playgrounds. With its natural, peaceful setting, residents can enjoy picturesque trails that connect the community and provide access to over 300 acres of public parks and recreational open space.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Mayfair will also enjoy convenient shopping and dining nearby in New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, as well as easy access to major highways, world-class shopping and dining, and a variety of recreational and entertainment opportunities. The community’s location near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School provides convenient access to highly rated schools in the Comal Independent School District.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Mayfair, prospective home buyers are invited to call ( 877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

