Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium Offers a Chance to Experience the Wonder of Conservation

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, how about a vacation that not only entertains but educates? One that opens our eyes to the world around us and gives us a chance to help others do some good.

Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri, has been voted America’s Best Aquarium overall six times – and for good reason. Not only is it one of the largest immersive wildlife attractions in the world, offering shark dive encounters and face-to-feather experiences with penguins, it’s also part of a foundation dedicated to the protection and conservation of animals everywhere. In fact, through the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, the museum’s animal care experts recently released 19 sea turtles that spent three months rehabilitating at their sea turtle center after they experienced the potentially deadly effects of “cold stunning” in New England.

In front of the aquarium’s massive shark dive tank, Animal Care Expert, Michael Daniel, is discussing the recent sea turtle release, the importance of wildlife conservation and how the young and the young at heart can get involved!

For more information, please visit https://www.WondersOfWildlife.org.

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium Offers a Chance to Experience the Wonder of Conservation

