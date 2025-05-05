Capital Farm Credit names Tim Knesek president of South Texas Region

College Station, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit’s Executive Management Team has announced that interim South Texas Regional President Tim Knesek will serve in the role permanently.

Knesek, who also served as president for the Houston Region, is a tried-and-true leader who will continue to strengthen and grow the South Texas Region.

Having permanent leadership in South Texas will solidify CFC’s commitment to the area, while helping to strengthen and foster community relations and customer service.

“Tim’s leadership has been invaluable for Capital Farm Credit, and we are excited to see him lead such an important part of the CFC family,” said CFC President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Norte. “I have no doubt that we will find another excellent president for the Houston Region.”

Knesek is a 38-year veteran at CFC, beginning his career in the South Texas market area before moving to Southeast Texas in 1995, where he focused on lending and leading teams. He has a bachelor’s degree in Ag Education and a graduate degree in Ag Business from Texas A&M University.

“Tim has successfully led two regions simultaneously. He understands our people, mission and markets, which positions the South Texas Region for continued success,” Norte said.

When he isn’t working, he has a full life of family and ranching. He and his wife live near La Grange and have two adult daughters and a growing number of grandkids. Afterhours, Tim enjoys the outdoors and has a passion for reconnecting with the land while managing their family heritage cattle ranch.

In addition to Knesek’s appointment, CFC is searching for two candidates to fill the roles of regional vice president for the sub-regions of Brush Country and the Upper Gulf Coast. These sub-regions include the cities of Edinburg, Harlingen, Laredo, Robstown, Bay City, Edna, El Campo, Victoria and surrounding areas.

Job postings for the two regional vice president positions, as well as the Houston president position, can be found on our website.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services that include home, land and agribusiness lending; equipment and facilities leasing, and insurance for crops and livestock. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit System with more than 600 employees, serving over 24,500 members and more than $13 billion in loan volume.

Since 2006, CFC has returned $2.9 billion in combined cash and allocated equities to its members. Headquartered in College Station, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. For more information about financial services or our cooperative returns program, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.





