Attorney General James Leads Challenge to Trump Administration’s Attempt to Block Wind Energy

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 17 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to end the Trump administration’s arbitrary and indefinite halt on new wind energy development across the country. On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a sweeping presidential directive suspending all federal approvals for wind energy projects, threatening to undermine a critical source of clean energy and job growth in the United States. As a result, countless wind energy project applications are now frozen. Attorney General James and the coalition argue that this blockade on all wind energy projects is unlawful and will be seeking a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the administration from enforcing the freeze while litigation proceeds.

“This administration is devastating one of our nation’s fastest-growing sources of clean, reliable, and affordable energy,” said Attorney General James. “This arbitrary and unnecessary directive threatens the loss of thousands of good-paying jobs and billions in investments, and it is delaying our transition away from the fossil fuels that harm our health and our planet.”

Attorney General James and the coalition assert that the president’s directive is at odds with years of bipartisan support for offshore and onshore wind energy projects, including during President Trump’s first term. It also directly contradicts the president’s own Executive Orders issued on the same day, which declared a “national energy emergency,” singled out New York and several other states for the country’s lack of energy supply, and called for the expansion of most forms of domestic energy production, but not wind energy.

The attorneys general argue this unilateral halt on wind energy development is harming states’ ability to provide reliable, affordable electricity to their residents. States have a responsibility to meet increasing electricity demand while also mitigating climate harms and reducing pollution caused by fossil fuels. In addition, the indefinite halt on federal approvals is already putting state investments and economic benefits from wind energy projects in jeopardy. New York’s wind projects currently support over 4,400 jobs throughout the state and are expected to create more than 18,000 additional new jobs in the coming years. Those jobs will not materialize if these projects are halted. The administration’s indefinite blockade could leave billions of dollars in states’ clean energy investments stranded or underutilized and significantly harm their economic development.

This wind energy blockade is also impeding New York and other states’ ability to meet their energy and climate goals. These are statutory targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, more specifically, meet target dates for electricity generated by wind power. New York’s Climate Law requires the state to obtain 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040.

Attorney General James and the coalition warn that the halt on wind energy development will delay the replacement of fossil fuels with clean energy, a shift that will exacerbate climate, public health, and environmental harms to people across the nation and the globe. The administration’s blockade would derail key projects already under development, many of which are expected to power millions of homes and support tens of thousands of jobs. The attorneys general also note that the risk of these harms to the industry and the states has risen sharply in recent weeks, as the Trump administration ordered a project off the coast of New York, which had already received federal approval, to immediately stop construction.

Attorney General James and the coalition assert that the president is acting outside of his legal authority and has no statutory right to unilaterally shut down the permitting process. They are asking the court to intervene and rule the approval blockade unlawful, restoring the wind energy permitting process and protecting the wind energy industry long-term.

Joining Attorney General James in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and the District of Columbia.