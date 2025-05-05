Cannes 2025: Love Me Dead Starring RJ Mitte and Dove Cameron to Screen at the Marche du Film

'Love Me Dead' Starring RJ Mitte and Dove Cameron

The film has its U.S. Theatrical Release Slotted for August 8, 2025.

RJ and Dove are electric together, and the team at GVN has created a film with both global appeal and real artistic edge. We’re thrilled to be representing it at Cannes.” — Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution at Iris Indie Global

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Me Dead, the darkly elegant thriller from GVN Releasing, will screen at the 2025 Marché du Film on Sunday, May 18 at 20:00 at Olympia 2. The film stars RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) and Emmy Award-winner Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!), and is being presented for global sales by Iris Indie Global.Directed by Michael Morrissey (Boy Wonder), Love Me Dead is a seductive psychological noir that explores the dangerous territory between desire and delusion. When a man tormented by loss falls under the spell of a beautiful and mysterious woman, the line between truth and manipulation begins to dissolve—with deadly consequences.RJ Mitte takes on the lead role of Vincent, continuing his evolution from Breaking Bad breakout to bonafide leading man. In addition to Love Me Dead, Mitte headlines the upcoming thrillers The Gateway Protocol and Spare Room, showcasing his range and growing international profile.Opposite him is Dove Cameron as Ava, a magnetic and unpredictable presence whose agenda may be more sinister than it seems. Cameron, whose performances in Schmigadoon!, Field Notes on Love, and Girl Without have garnered critical acclaim, brings layered intensity and glamour to a standout role.Produced by Joe Mundo and Delbert Whetter for GVN Releasing, Love Me Dead marks one of the most anticipated thrillers at Cannes this year.“I was instantly drawn to the chemistry, suspense, and cinematic style of Love Me Dead,” said Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution at Iris Indie Global. “RJ and Dove are electric together, and the team at GVN has created a film with both global appeal and real artistic edge. We’re thrilled to be representing it at Cannes.”𝗚𝗩𝗡 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟴, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱.An invitation-only reception for Love Me Dead will be held during the Cannes Film Festival for VIP guests and territorial distributors. Attendance is extremely limited and coordinated exclusively through Iris Indie Global’s offices at 18 Quai Saint-Pierre, a few doors down from Le Pizza, facing the Old Port and the Palais des Festivals.Love Me Dead is one of 20 standout films presented by Iris Indie Global at Cannes 2025, each handpicked for its global marketability, critical acclaim, or breakout talent.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀:Thais Eliasen | thais@thaiseliasenpr.com | +1 774-319-0317Milena Rimassa | mrimassa@irisindie.com | +1 310-997-7187

