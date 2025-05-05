Over $3 Million in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure & Equipment-Only Grants Awarded in Vermont

Twenty local food system organizations will work to expand and enhance the state’s local food distribution system

May 5, 2025 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are pleased to announce the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) awards in Vermont. This program targets two important segments of the Vermont food system; Infrastructure and Equipment.

Six Vermont food system organizations are receiving $2.1 million in infrastructure grants for larger-scale projects that extend capacity and infrastructure for aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, or distribution of locally produced food.

Fourteen Vermont food system organizations are receiving just under $1 million in equipment - only grants solely for "special purpose" equipment that must be used for middle of the supply chain activities, such as processing, storage, transportation, aggregation, distribution, or wholesaling of Vermont or regional food products. The equipment must help the applicant meet one of the following goals: increase market access; diversify product offerings; or increase production quantities.

“Farms and rural communities are part of what makes Vermont so special,” said Governor Phil Scott. “We’re grateful to have this funding from USDA which will help us make important long-term investments, benefitting the future of Vermont.”

Today’s announcement encompasses the $3.1 million in USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grants that Vermont announced in April 2024, supporting innovative projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems.

“Infrastructure is vital to the future of Vermont’s regional food system,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture. “The small organizations that are receiving these grants make the regional food system work for our producers and consumers and support the public’s access to local food. This was a recommendation of Governor Scott’s Future of Agriculture Commission, and we are thankful to have these investments from USDA.”

These RFSI grants target projects that expand processing capacities, modernize equipment, update IT systems, construct new facilities and install more efficient and climate-smart equipment. This program creates new opportunities for Vermont’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.

The Vermont RFSI Infrastructure grant awardees are:

Barred Woods – Montgomery Center $450,000 Boyden Valley Winery – Cambridge $385,970 Food Connects – Brattleboro $428,531 Myers Produce – West Glover $257,280 Vermont Bean Crafters – Warren $137,200 Vermont Farmers Food Center – Rutland $466,143

The Vermont RFSI Equipment-Only grant awardees are:

80 Goats Inc - Leicester $57,197 Addison County Relocalization Network (ACORN) - Middlebury $99,831 All Souls Tortilleria - Burlington $76,867 Butterfly Bakery of Vermont - Barre $64,879 Center for an Agricultural Economy - Hardwick $93,750 Eden Ice Cider Company, Inc. - Newport $85,509 Mayo’s Maple Farm - Richford $95,143 Moon and Stars - South Royalton $31,200 Pure Gold Sugaring - Sutton $51,300 Runamok Maple, LLC - Fairfax $75,697 Sidehill Farm - Brattleboro $79,449 Sterling Mountain Farm - Johnson $80,810 vonTrapp Farmstead - Waitsfield $66,785 Todd Parlo/Walden Heights Nursery and Orchard - Walden $39,785