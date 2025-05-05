Butyric Acid Market Size Worth USD 634.55 Million by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand Across Animal Feed and Pharmaceutical Industries

According to Precedence Research, the global butyric acid market size is expected to be worth over USD 634.55 million by 2034, up from USD 422.13 million in 2025. The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2025 to 2034. The industry growth driven by increasing demand across industries such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemicals.

Ottawa, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butyric acid market size has been calculated at USD 422.13 million in 2025 and is estimated to rise from USD 440.28 million in 2026 to USD 634.55 million by 2034. The large application of butyric acid in various industries drives the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific butyric acid market size accounted for USD 188.0 million in 2025 and is expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Butyric Acid Market Key Highlights (2024)

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market, commanding a robust 44.4% share of the global butyric acid market.

of the global butyric acid market. The renewable segment dominated the product landscape, securing an impressive 65.2% market share , reflecting growing demand for sustainable solutions.

dominated the product landscape, securing an impressive , reflecting growing demand for sustainable solutions. The animal feed segment held the largest share, accounting for 54.22% of the market, driven by increasing livestock production and focus on animal health.

segment held the largest share, accounting for of the market, driven by increasing livestock production and focus on animal health. Calcium butyrate stood out among derivatives, contributing a significant 45.1% share to the overall market, supported by its rising adoption in the feed industry.

Butyric Acid Market Revenue by Product 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Product 2022 2023 2024 Renewable 243.2 253.3 264.1 Synthetic 131.0 135.8 141.0



Butyric Acid Market Revenue by Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Application 2022 2023 2024 Chemical Intermediates 59.9 62.5 65.3 Animal Feed 203.9 211.5 219.6 Pharmaceuticals 43.0 44.8 46.7 Food & Flavors 44.9 47.0 49.2 Others 22.5 23.3 24.2



Butyric Acid Market Overview

A chemical component called butyric acid is used to make a variety of goods, including plastics, coatings, food additives, perfumes, and medications. It is also well-known for its use as a wheat grain preservative and in medicine. At the industrial level, butyric acid is mostly produced by chemical synthesis. One molecule that shows promise for meeting the energy demands of the future is butyric acid.

In August 2024, Fonterra and Superbrewed Food announced their collaboration to advance postbiotic-protein rich. In May 2024, NutraShure announced the launch of BIOMEnd which is a butyrate form that is designed to resolve the solubility and palatability issues found in conventional butyrate components.

Contemporary Inventions by the Flagship Companies in 2024

Sr. No. Name of the Company Recent Invention 1. Perstorp Holding AB A new state-of-the-art Penta Chemicals Plant in Western India. 2. OQ Chemicals GmbH Heptanoic Acid Production in Germany



3.



Eastman Chemical Company



Eastman™ Butyric acid (C 3 H 7 COOH) A new food/feed grade butyric acid



4. Palital Feed Additives B.V. Rumen-Ready® to stimulate rumen redevelopment in dairy cows



Major Breakthroughs in Butyric Acid Industry:

In May 2024 , through its ability to restore the function of immune cells that restrict the formation of disease-causing antibodies, butyric acid from gut bacteria or supplementation with its salt form butyrate may prove to be a promising therapy for myasthenia gravis (MG). This is in line with the results of a recent study conducted on mice and human cells.

, through its ability to restore the function of immune cells that restrict the formation of disease-causing antibodies, butyric acid from gut bacteria or supplementation with its salt form butyrate may prove to be a promising therapy for myasthenia gravis (MG). This is in line with the results of a recent study conducted on mice and human cells. In February 2024, researchers from the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center, the University of Massachusetts, and the USDA's Agricultural Research Service investigated how butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid present in the gut, inhibits the development of several colon cancer cells in a lab setting.

Growth Factors and Opportunities in the Butyric Acid Market

Growing demand for biofuels : although butyric acid has several applications in various sectors, its usage as a precursor to biofuels is now of significant interest. Research has recently focused on alternative fuel sources due to rising petroleum costs, a steadily declining supply of petroleum, and an increasing need for sustainable energy sources.

: although butyric acid has several applications in various sectors, its usage as a precursor to is now of significant interest. Research has recently focused on alternative fuel sources due to rising petroleum costs, a steadily declining supply of petroleum, and an increasing need for sustainable energy sources. Usage in disease treatment : Diarrhea, intestinal inflammations, functional abnormalities, dysbiosis, and illnesses following surgery or chemotherapy are among the gastrointestinal ailments that butyric acid is used to treat and prevent from getting worse.

: Diarrhea, intestinal inflammations, functional abnormalities, dysbiosis, and illnesses following surgery or are among the gastrointestinal ailments that butyric acid is used to treat and prevent from getting worse. Growing demand for processed food: One food additive that is utilized as a food preservative, taste enhancer, and food flavoring agent is butyric acid. Many fermented foods and dairy products naturally contain it. The FDA has classified butyric acid as generally recognized as safe (GRAS), meaning that it is safe to eat when it is present in food.



Butyric Acid Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR 2025 to 2034 4.60% Market Size in 2024 USD 405.11 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 422.13 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 634.55 Million Prominent Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, Derivatives, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



What is the Market Size of the Asia Pacific Butyric Acid?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific butyric acid market size was estimated at USD 179.7 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 290.9 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2034.

Growing Food & Supplement Demand, Asia Pacific to Sustain as a Leader

Asia Pacific dominated the butyric acid market in 2024 due to the fast-growing food and beverage (F&B) and cattle sectors in the area. The need for animal feed additives like butyric acid to increase livestock production and satisfy the growing demands for protein intake is driven by nations like China and India, which have sizable agricultural sectors and expanding populations.

This need is being further supported by the region's growing emphasis on enhancing animal health and implementing sustainable agricultural methods. The market's growth is further aided by the strong expansion of the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors in Asia Pacific, where butyric acid is found in a variety of cosmetic and medicinal applications.

The presence of major manufacturers in the area and favorable government legislation supporting bio-based chemicals are also contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

One of the biggest producers of cattle worldwide is China. WAICENT reports that it maintains around 50% of the world's pig population, 20% of its goats and poultry, and 15% of its buffaloes.



India is the nation with the largest livestock population in the world, with 537 million animals. India is the world's largest producer of milk and has a wealth of animal resources that are both a dependable source of food and a major economic contributor. The livestock industry's continually growing contribution to the agriculture sector throughout time is evidence of its growing importance in the Indian economy. From 2022 to 2023, the country will produce 230.58 million tons of milk. The country will generate 138.38 billion eggs between 2022 and 2023. From 2022 to 2023, the country will produce 9.77 million tons of beef. The total amount of wool produced in the country is 33.61 million kg.

New Product Range of TCI Chemicals in 2024 in India









High Demand for Packaged Foods: North America to Grow at the Fastest Rate

North America’s butyric acid market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Numerous factors are contributing to the market’s expansion in North America. The existence of indigenous chemical industry companies like Eastman Chemical and the region’s well-established food and pharmaceutical sectors are important drivers.

In the US and Canada, urbanization and increased disposable income are major drivers of these businesses' growth. For example, the US's disposable personal income increased by 1% each month in January 2024. Convenient packaged food products are becoming more and more popular due to hectic work schedules and rising disposable money. Butyric acid, used to retain moisture in packaged food and improve food taste or smell, is necessary due to the region's expanding food sector.

Butyric acid is also widely employed in the manufacturing of feed, especially in feed additives and premixes for pets and cattle. North American feed mills are major butyric acid users, which fuels the market's expansion. Butyric acid is also used by the pharmaceutical industry to produce some drugs and as a drug intermediary.

Ultra-processed food consumption in American homes is rising more quickly than it is outside the house. According to a recent survey conducted by experts at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, ultra-processed foods account for almost half of the calories that individuals in the United States consume at home.

The constant expansion of the world economy, the ongoing depreciation of the US currency, and the demand from overseas markets for specific cuts and sections of meat from the sizable US market are all factors contributing to the anticipated increase in U.S. red meat and poultry exports during the next ten years.

The United States:

In March 2025 , Johnson & Johnson announced a $55 billion investment in U.S. healthcare operations over the next four years, a 25% increase from the previous year.





, announced a investment in U.S. healthcare operations over the next four years, a increase from the previous year. In April 2024, Eastman Chemical Company in North America announced a price increase for various products, such as Eastman™ glacial acetic acid and Eastman™ dilute acetic acid.



Butyric Acid Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Analysis

The renewable segment held the largest share of the butyric acid market in 2024. Manufacturing of biofuels and bioplastics. Renewable biomass sources, including corn, sugar cane, and lignocellulosic materials, can be fermented to create butyric acid. This makes it an ideal feedstock for the development of biofuels, which emit less carbon dioxide than conventional fossil fuels and are renewable.

Butyric acid is a crucial component in the creation of bioplastics, which come from renewable biomass sources and may either be composted or biodegraded. The market increase is driven by the provision of an alternative to conventional plastics.

By Application Analysis

The animal feed segment dominated the butyric acid market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Because it enhances food absorption and supports intestinal health, butyric acid is crucial in animal nutrition. Monogastric animals, such as pigs and chickens, who are unable to produce enough butyric acid in their digestive systems, benefit greatly from its presence in animal feed. However, butyric acid enhances gut health by encouraging healthy microbiota, reducing the frequency of gastrointestinal disorders, and improving animal performance in general.

Higher-quality meat and dairy products, more feed efficiency, and quicker development rates are the outcomes of this. The livestock business is under pressure to effectively produce more high-quality animal products due to the growing global population and the increased demand for diets high in protein. The usage of butyric acid in feed formulations has increased as a result of the increased focus on animal nutrition and health.

Butyric Acid Market Top Companies:

Eastman Chemical Company

Blue Marble Biomaterials LLC

Oxea GmbH

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd

Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd.





What is Going Around the Globe?

In May 2024 , NutraShure introduced BIOMEnd, a butyrate formulation intended to address the solubility and palatability problems associated with conventional butyrate components. According to the business, L-Lysine Butyrate, the l-lysine salt of butyric acid, is included in BIOMEnd and provides total solubility in a liquid solution.

, NutraShure introduced BIOMEnd, a butyrate formulation intended to address the solubility and palatability problems associated with conventional butyrate components. According to the business, L-Lysine Butyrate, the l-lysine salt of butyric acid, is included in BIOMEnd and provides total solubility in a liquid solution. In May 2024 , Biomend was introduced by NutraShure Distribution, LLC, a distributor and supplier of ingredients in the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement industries. The component of Biomend is butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid with four carbons.

, Biomend was introduced by NutraShure Distribution, LLC, a distributor and supplier of ingredients in the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement industries. The component of Biomend is butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid with four carbons. In October 2023, Lowa-based ButiShield, a novel encapsulated version of calcium butyrate from Kemin Industries, supports the strength and integrity of the intestinal wall, hence strengthening gut health overall. The butyric acid is encapsulated in the ingredient utilizing exclusive MicroPEARLS spray freezing technology.



The Butyric Acid Market report categorizes into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Renewable

Synthetic

By Application

Chemical Intermediates

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Food and Flavors



By Derivatives

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

