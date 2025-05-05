INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MRVI

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (“Maravai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRVI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Maravai and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 5, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Maravai securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 25, 2025, Maravai announced that it was postponing its fiscal 2024 earnings release and would delay filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company cited an identified error in revenue recognition that “resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.” The Company also identified “a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition” and concluded that it also required additional time to “complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC.”

On this news, Maravai’s stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 21.7%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

