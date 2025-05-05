INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - NSSC

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Napco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 24, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Napco securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On February 3, 2025, Napco announced its financial results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, revealing a significant reduction in the Company's hardware sales. Napco attributed the decline "primarily . . . to reduced sales from 2 of the company's larger distributors." As a result of the sales decline, Napco withdrew its long-term 45% EBITDA margin target.

On this news, Napco's stock price fell $9.77 per share, or 26.62%, to close at $26.93 per share on February 3, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

