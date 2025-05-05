National Advertising Division Recommends Olé Mexican Foods Discontinue Sodium Content Claims for its La Banderita Flour Tortillas

In a challenge brought by competitor Gruma Corporation, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. discontinue challenged sodium content claims for its La Banderita brand Flour Tortilla Products.

New York, NY, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by competitor Gruma Corporation, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. discontinue challenged sodium content claims for its La Banderita brand Flour Tortilla Products.

Olé and Gruma manufacture and sell competing varieties of tortillas. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was whether Olé’s advertising understated the sodium content for its La Banderita brand Flour Tortilla Products.

As Olé did not provide any substantiation for the sodium content claims, NAD determined that the claims were not supported. Accordingly, NAD recommended that Olé discontinue any re-posting or restating of the unsupported sodium content claim and the sodium daily value declared in its advertising, including on its website, on Olé’s La Banderita store page on Amazon.com, and on any other third-party retailer websites.

During the inquiry, Olé agreed to permanently discontinue the claim “Sin Conservadores” and “Without Preservatives” on all La Casera Corn Products. NAD did not review the discontinued claim and will treat it, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Olé said it “respects the self-regulatory process and will comply with NAD’s recommendation.”

