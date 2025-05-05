DP World Expands Canadian Footprint with New Freight Forwarding Office in Toronto

New Mississauga office strengthens enhanced connectivity across Canada and the Americas as demand for integrated supply chain solutions grows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened a new freight forwarding office in the greater Toronto area, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening supply chains across Canada. Located in Mississauga, Ontario, the country’s largest economic and logistics hub, the new office expands DP World’s ability to offer fully integrated logistics solutions to Canadian businesses.

The new office offers a comprehensive suite of services, including FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load) sea freight, air freight, domestic container road transport, and all formats of domestic trucking. Customers will also benefit from services such as international and domestic cargo insurance, customs clearance, industrial projects, expedited rail service, trans-border trucking, transloading, storage, and CFS (Container Freight Station) operations.

These support industries from retail and automotive, to technology and perishables, helping Canadian businesses enhance their logistics operations and expand their global reach.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “As the largest and most economically dynamic city in Canada, Toronto plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade for Canadian businesses. DP World’s office will ensure seamless connectivity for customers, by complementing our existing network of ports and terminals, enhancing our end-to-end supply chain capabilities.”

The Toronto office aligns with DP World’s broader strategy of growth and supply chain optimization, reinforcing the company's “factory floor to customer door” philosophy. It will leverage advanced technologies like CARGOES Runner, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool designed to enhance logistics tracking and efficiency for freight forwarders.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Americas, DP World, said: “Mississauga is the ideal location for DP World to centralize its freight forwarding operations in Canada. By integrating our freight forwarding services with our port terminals and maritime operations across the country, we can deliver tailored logistics solutions for Canadian businesses navigating an increasingly competitive global market. Establishing our presence here underscores our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency for Canadian businesses and beyond.”

The office is expected to create more than 20 new jobs and deepen DP World’s relationships with businesses across the area. Further freight forwarding expansions are planned in Montreal and Calgary later this year, and the Maritimes in 2026.

DP World currently operates ports and terminals across Canada, including Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver.

Globally, the company has launched over 180 new freight forwarding offices globally, since 2023. This includes 35 throughout the Americas, complementing ports and terminals operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname. The freight forwarding network will continue to grow, with plans to establish more than 200 offices, and expansions to existing operations in Brazil and Mexico.

