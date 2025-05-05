Clear Aligners Market Size Projected to Surge $21.75 Billion Growth by 2031, With CAGR of 18.8% | The Insight Partners

The market for clear aligners is growing strongly, driven by increasing consumer interest in invisible orthodontics among adults and adolescents. Improvements in 3D scanning technology, digital treatment planning, and AI-based customization have enhanced outcomes and productivity. Market leaders such as Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, and 3M are investing a lot in R&D and worldwide outreach. Direct-to-consumer brands are also transforming access to orthodontic treatment. Demand is robust in urban cities with high levels of cosmetic awareness.

US & Canada, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global clear aligners market is growing owing to the increasing prevalence of dental problems such as malocclusion and surging demand for dental aesthetic solutions.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 21.75 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.60 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2025–2031. Clear aligners are detachable and undetectable substitutes for braces that are made by considering patients' comfort and flexibility. The market is expanding due to the growing number of patients with malocclusions, the increasing use of technology in dental care, and the rising desire for personalized clear aligners. Shift Toward Aesthetic Solutions: Adults in professional settings are choosing clear aligners instead of traditional metal braces due to their subtle look. The aligners are invisible, making them a popular option for adults who desire to appear professional while receiving orthodontic care. Patients are selecting treatments that improve their dental health and self-confidence. Thus, the aesthetic benefits offered by clear aligners, such as discreet solutions for misalignment, aligning with contemporary beauty standards increase their adoption. Mounting Prevalence of Malocclusion: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malocclusion ranks as the third most common oral health problem worldwide, following dental caries and periodontal diseases. As per the Dental Tribune International 2025, malocclusion affects approximately 60 to 75 % of the global population. Clear aligners are effective in managing Class I (the most prevalent), II, and III malocclusions, as well as issues related to crowding (which has a prevalence of up to 84%) and spacing. Malocclusions adversely impact oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL) by disrupting social interactions, diminishing self-esteem, and affecting oral functionality. Clear aligners help alleviate these problems by providing a discreet treatment option. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the clear aligners market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. The polyurethane plastics segment held the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2024.

In terms of age group, the market is bifurcated into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment held a larger share in the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & retail pharmacies, online channels, and others. The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The clear aligners market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the clear aligners market include Align Technology Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., DynaFlex, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, and SCHEU DENTAL GmbH.

Trending Topics: PVC Clear Aligners, AI in Dental Aesthetics, Advancements in Clear Aligners, Innovations In Polyurethane Plastic Aligners, etc.





Global Headlines on Clear Aligners

Henry Schein UK Launched Smilers and Smilers Expert, Twin Aligner Solutions Aimed at General Dental Practitioners and Orthodontists "

Align Technology, Inc. Announced That it Has Received CE Mark in Europe under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) for Align’s Invisalign Palatal Expander System "

OrthoFX Launched a New Generation of Advanced Clear Aligner Polymers, NiTime Clear Aligners."

Solventum, Formerly 3M Health Care, launched 3M Clarity Aligners to the UK Market"





Conclusion

The prevalence of malocclusion, crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and temporomandibular disorders (TMD) is increasing the use of clear aligners, subsequently propelling the market growth.

Direct-to-consumer clear aligners, which can be accessed via tele-dentistry platforms, are becoming more budget-friendly and readily available. With an aging global population, there is an increasing demand for clear aligners as more older adults are looking to improve their oral health and appearance. The heightened interest in aesthetic dentistry fuels the preference for clear aligners. As disposable incomes rise, the appeal of custom clear aligners in aesthetic dentistry also increases. Research indicates that malocclusion can negatively impact satisfaction with one's physical appearance. Products such as Clarity Aligners Flex + Force, recognized for their customizable options, are experiencing rising popularity.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





