Long-Term Shareholders Have Rights – If You Hold Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO); Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); or Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), Contact Grabar Law Office

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Akero breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares since prior to September 13, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved monetary award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to learn more about the investigation and your rights by visiting https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/. You can also contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Akero Therapeutics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to the investing public that: (i) approximately 20% of the patients enrolled in its SYMMETRY study had cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline; (ii) the cryptogenic cirrhotic patients included in the SYMMETRY study did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis due to definitive NASH; (iii) the results from the cryptogenic cirrhosis patients were to be excluded from the calculation of the NASH resolution secondary endpoints; (iv) Akero had introduced a confounding factor into the SYMMETRY study’s design, materially influencing the study’s potential results and increasing the risks that the study would fail to meet its primary endpoint; (v) the SYMMETRY study did not align with U.S. Food & Drug Administration guidance for testing a drug in treating NASH cirrhotics because Akero had not ruled out potential causes of each patient’s cirrhosis other than NASH; and (vi) consequently, Akero had materially misrepresented the nature of the SYMMETRY trial, its usefulness in supporting any new drug application, the likelihood that the SYMMETRY trial would be successful as measured by its primary endpoint, and the likelihood that EFX would become a commercial treatment for NASH cirrhotics.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Akero shareholders who have held Akero shares since on or before September 13, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085. $AKRO #Akero

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders as securities fraud class action complaint partially survives motion to dismiss. .

Current Mercury Systems shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 3, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more or join click here: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Mercury Systems shares since prior to February 3, 2021, and would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $MRCY #MercurySystems

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

