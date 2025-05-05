Great Escapes Bryan College Station Named Park of the Year by Texas Association of Campground Owners

HOUSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan College Station has been named Park of the Year by the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO), a prestigious recognition awarded to top-performing parks across Texas for excellence in guest service, amenities, and operations.

Known for its resort-style features and personalized service, Great Escapes Bryan College Station continues to raise the bar for family camping. Guests consistently highlight the warm, friendly service at check-in, the welcoming atmosphere, and the energetic activities team that keeps the experience exciting from start to finish. Whether families are enjoying the Wibit water obstacle course, participating in a karaoke hayride, or relaxing in a cozy cabin, the park provides a getaway that blends comfort, connection and creativity.

“This award reflects the heart and effort our entire team puts in every single day,” said Crystal Talbert, general manager of Great Escapes Bryan College Station. “We’re proud to be a place where families can feel welcomed the moment they arrive, and where kids can have the kind of unplugged fun they’ll talk about for years. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our staff, our activities program, and even small touches like warm greetings at the front desk recognized at this level.”

TACO evaluates parks across the state based on guest reviews, employee training, safety protocols, accreditations and community involvement. Great Escapes Bryan College Station excelled in every category, earning top marks for its dedication to delivering memorable, high-quality camping experiences.

“Great Escapes Bryan College Station is a model of what we strive for at all of our resorts—outstanding amenities, an energized guest experience, and a team that truly cares,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of Great Escapes RV Resorts. “The Park of the Year honor from TACO is not just a win for this location, but a celebration of the kind of outdoor hospitality that makes families want to come back again and again.”

Families ready to experience an award-winning escape can learn more and book their next stay at www.GreatEscapesBCS.com.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 16 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don’t just offer vacations—we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins, and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

Great Escapes Bryan College Station - TACO Award The Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO) recently recognized Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan College Station with its Park of the Year Award. Randall Dally, president of TACO (left) presented the award to Crystal Talbert, general manager of Great Escapes Bryan College Station. They were joined by Brian Schaeffer, CEO of TACO.

