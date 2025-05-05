SkyFire Energy and Jayman BUILT Celebrate 10 MW Milestone by donating solar system to support Discovery House and the families it serves

Rooted in community, the Power Your Purpose initiative reduces operational costs for non-profit organizations allowing them to reinvest in mission-driven services

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyFire Energy is marking a significant clean energy milestone: 10 megawatts (MW) of installed solar capacity achieved through its longstanding partnership with Jayman BUILT by giving back to the community in a powerful way.

To mark the occasion, SkyFire Energy is launching a special edition of Power Your Purpose, its flagship community impact initiative that donates solar power systems to non-profits. This edition’s recipient is Discovery House, a Calgary-based non-profit that supports women and children leaving domestic violence. With the installation of a fully donated solar system, Discovery House will be able to lower its utility bills and reduce operational costs, enabling the organization to invest more deeply in life-saving programs and services.

“Reaching the 10-megawatt milestone with Jayman BUILT reflects the power of long-term, purpose-driven collaboration,” said David Vonesch, President and CEO at SkyFire Energy. “Through Power Your Purpose, the benefits of solar energy are extended to organizations like Discovery House – creating meaningful, community-level impact.”

Focused on empowering change through clean energy, the Power Your Purpose initiative helps reduce operational costs for these organizations, allowing them to reinvest in mission-driven services. Built on a community engagement and environmental stewardship foundation, Power Your Purpose represents a growing legacy of impact, supporting organizations creating lasting, positive change and advancing a more sustainable and equitable future.

"At the heart of our organization is a deep commitment to giving back to the communities where we live, work, and play. We are proud to continue our partnership with SkyFire Energy in support of a deserving Calgary charity—demonstrating our shared dedication to sustainability,” says Stephanie Myers, Vice President, Jayman BUILT. “ Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. By investing in organizations like Discovery House, we are investing in people—their potential, their dignity, and their future."

"Discovery House is thrilled to be the recipient of a new solar system. With this system installed, the organization can reduce its energy costs, which have risen greatly in the past decade,” says Leslie Hill, Executive Director. Discovery House. “This will allow us to use our funds to help the families we serve recover, rebuild, and reimagine their lives. Many thanks to SkyFire Energy and Jayman BUILT for this tremendous boost that will make an impact for years to come."

SkyFire Energy is currently accepting nominations for the next Power Your Purpose recipient in British Columbia. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate a local non-profit making a meaningful difference in their communities. Nominations close on May 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM MST.

Nominate a deserving organization now at: https://skyfireenergy.com/power-your-purpose/

For more information, visit SkyFire Energy and Jayman BUILT.

Media Contacts:

SkyFire Energy Inc.

Amanda Schewaga

marketing@skyfireenergy.com

403-251-0668

Jayman BUILT

Vanessa Sambrooke

vsambrooke@jayman.com

403-723-7662

Discovery House

Iboro Edem, Communications Specialist

iedem@discoveryhouse.ca

403-998-4914

About SkyFire Energy Inc.

SkyFire Energy Inc. is Western Canada’s leading solar installer. Since 2001, the company has designed and installed thousands of grid-connected solar power systems throughout Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon. Its portfolio includes the design and installation of more than 200 MWp of solar PV systems, and its operations and maintenance team has serviced over 2 GWp of utility-scale solar and BESS projects.

For more information: https://skyfireenergy.com

About Jayman BUILT

For over 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience remains central to the company’s mission. Active in community developments in Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of Alberta’s largest homebuilders, having welcomed over 30,000 new homeowners.

For more information: https://www.jayman.com

About Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society

Discovery House is a non-profit organization providing a continuum of care to women and their children leaving domestic violence. The organization offers transitional, longer-term, safe housing while families begin rebuilding their lives. Discovery House provides mothers access to counselling, support, and programs designed to ensure they do not return to abusive environments, helping to prevent the cycle of violence from continuing.

