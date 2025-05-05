K12 Tutoring Approved as Vendor for Oregon Department of Education’s High-Dosage Tutoring Program

With this partnership, K12 Tutoring will deliver high-quality, individualized tutoring services to Oregon’s students.

Reston, VA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Tutoring, a Stride, Inc. company, is proud to announce its approval as a vendor for the Oregon Department of Education’s High-Dosage Tutoring program. Through the Early Literacy Success School District Support (ELDDS) Grant, K12 Tutoring will collaborate with Oregon schools to provide high-quality, individualized tutoring services that meet the needs of the state’s youngest learners.

The National Assessment of Education Progress revealed that Oregon elementary and middle school students ranked near the bottom nationwide in math and reading, highlighting an urgent need for academic support. In response, the Oregon Department of Education allocated $90 million in grants to improve early literacy statewide. As part of this effort, the High-Dosage Tutoring program aims to address critical gaps in student learning.

“High-dosage tutoring has proven to be one of the most effective ways to close learning gaps and accelerate academic growth,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring. “At K12 Tutoring, we leverage certified teachers and personalized learning plans to deliver tailored, impactful instruction that meets each student where they are. By partnering with the Oregon Department of Education, we aim to bring meaningful, measurable improvements to early literacy and beyond.”

K12 Tutors are state-certified, providing students with high-quality instruction. Each tutor designs personalized learning plans, customizing sessions to address the unique needs of every student. Covering a broad range of subjects, the program offers advanced instruction for those eager to take on new challenges while also providing targeted support for students who need extra academic assistance.

From initial set up to ongoing support, K12 Tutoring manages logistics, staffing, training, and stakeholder communication, allowing district leaders to focus on their priorities. The customizable programs align seamlessly with district curriculum and standards, reinforcing classroom learning while tailoring instruction to specific goals and student needs.

About K12 Tutoring

K12 Tutoring provides high-quality, flexible, and convenient online tutoring services designed to support every student’s academic journey. With state-certified tutors, personalized learning plans, and a broad range of subject offerings, K12 Tutoring helps students excel—whether they’re seeking advanced instruction or extra academic support. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc. Learn more at tutoring.k12.com.

