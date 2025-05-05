X’clusive Looks Launches Premium Beard and Skincare Brand Beard Sauce

Created by founder Marcinda Hankins, who rose from a $300-a-week job to beauty industry success, the product redefines beard care by treating both facial hair and the skin underneath.

Frisco, TX , May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X’clusive Looks, a rising men’s grooming brand founded by esthetician Marcinda Hankins, today announced the launch of Beard Sauce, a multi-million-dollar skincare innovation designed to treat both facial hair and the skin beneath. Inspired by Hankins’ personal journey from earning $300 a week to becoming a beauty industry entrepreneur, the product aims to fill a major gap in men’s grooming by addressing dryness, irritation, and breakage in one hydrating formula.





She’s not just holding a box — she’s holding the future of men’s grooming. Marcinda Hankins, founder of X’clusive Looks, created Beard Sauce to give Kings the confidence they deserve. Hydration. Care. Class. All in one.





After being laid off from JPMorgan Chase in 2018, Marcinda launched a salon suite to support her family. During the pandemic, she picked up shifts at a local cigar lounge where her lightbulb moment occurred.

“Men would ask if I had anything to make their beards feel as soft and clean as their skin after a facial,” Marcinda shares. “That’s when I realized a huge gap in men’s skincare—especially for the skin underneath the beard.”

Armed with her skincare expertise and insights from actual conversations with male clients, she created X’clusive Looks Beard Sauce. Unlike standard beard oils that only coat the hair, her formula delivers hydration to the beard and the skin beneath, relieving dryness, itchiness, dandruff, split ends, and beard breakage without a greasy residue.

Crafted with natural, skin-loving ingredients like honey, Beard Sauce is perfect for men of all ethnicities and skin types, including those with sensitive skin or chronic irritation.

“This isn’t just about grooming—this is about teaching men how to care for their skin and boosting their confidence,” Marcinda says. “I wanted to deliver an experience that combines skincare and self-care.”

Empowerment Through Entrepreneurship

Beyond product development, Marcinda’s mission includes empowering women, especially single mothers, to turn their ideas into income.

“I’ve been in a place where I felt stuck and overlooked,” she explains. “But with faith, a plan, and perseverance, you can transform your circumstances.”

Leading a Movement in Men’s Grooming

X’clusive Looks Beard Sauce is earning rave reviews nationwide from men reporting softer, fuller, flake-free beards. In addition to product sales, Marcinda partners with esthetician schools, barbers, and beauty educators to provide workshops on beard and skincare techniques.



How to Support and Get Involved:

Shop the Beard Sauce & Grooming Essentials: www.myxclusivelooks.com

Follow the Movement: @myxclusivelooks

Partnership opportunities for influencers

Workshops available for barbers, beauty schools, and estheticians — learn more and apply on the website

Share her story to inspire other dreamers and doers

CIGAR LOUNGE OWNERS — THIS ONE’S FOR YOU.

You’ve got cigars. Now elevate the vibe.The Beard Sauce Experience

A luxury grooming pop-up that adds care, class, and confidence to your events. Perfect for your next Thursday night or weekend crowd.







From beard butter to the brush — Marcinda Hankins built the Beard Sauce Experience to treat not just the hair, but the skin underneath. Luxury grooming, made for real life.





About X'clusive Looks

Founded by licensed esthetician Marcinda Hankins, X'clusive Looks is dedicated to revolutionizing men's grooming through innovative products that prioritize both aesthetic appeal and skin health. The company's flagship product, Beard Sauce, addresses the overlooked area of beard skincare while supporting Hankins' mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs.



