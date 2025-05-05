Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta to Share Insights on Legal Innovation at ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference 2025

HOUSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce that CEO, Nishat Mehta will be a featured speaker at the ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference 2025.

Taking place from May 13–15 in New York, the conference gathers industry leaders, visionaries, investors and innovators to address the pivotal challenges and opportunities shaping today’s businesses. Mehta’s participation underscores Lexitas’ dedication to empowering the legal industry through innovation and expertise.

Set to occur during the conference’s business services-focused programming on May 13, the panel, “Building the Litigation Services Platforms of the Future” will revolve around critical topics impacting the legal services sector. Mehta will join other industry leaders to discuss themes, such as:

The Role of AI and Technology in Driving Efficiency and Enhancing Service Delivery

Navigating a Competitive Landscape in the Post-COVID Era

Defining the Total Addressable Market (TAM) Within Litigation Services

Future Pathways for Mergers and Acquisitions in the Legal Services Industry.

Mehta’s insights will draw from his extensive leadership experience and Lexitas’ commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in legal services. Under Mehta’s guidance, Lexitas has accelerated technology adoption, strengthened its position in the market, and reinforced its role as a trusted partner to legal professionals nationwide in delivering critical litigation support.

The ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference is recognized as a premier gathering for business leaders across industries, featuring opportunities for networking and idea exchange. Attendees represent a wide range of sectors, including technology, finance, services, healthcare, and more, making it a hub for impactful conversations that drive industries forward.

Lexitas remains committed to advancing the legal services landscape by combining deep expertise, rigorous processes, and cutting-edge technology. Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service and legal talent solutions. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, and legal staffing, with customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

