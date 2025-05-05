Calian Responds to Rising Need for Mental Health Support for Canada’s Frontline

With rising demands in recruitment and employee mental health, Calian is responding with assessment and wellness solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space and healthcare, is responding to rising national demand for psychological services for Canada’s public safety agencies across the country. Following a 25% year-over-year growth in fiscal year 2024, Calian’s psychological services team is already projecting another record-breaking year. The demand for services, ranging from pre-employment psychological services to tailored mental health and wellness programs, has resulted in the addition of 17 new and renewed contracts in the first six months of FY25 including the addition of its first fire department.

“We know the landscape of public safety in Canada is evolving and with it we’re seeing a growing need for psychological services,” said Derek Clark, President, Health. “Our public safety agencies are increasing recruitment efforts to respond to growing demands being placed on them through evolving crime patterns, increased community engagement and public safety requests as a whole. Each require frontline workers that can mentally and emotionally handle the strain of day-to-day work so they can continue to perform their duties and serve. That’s where our team of experts can help.”

As one of Canada’s largest providers of pre-employment psychological assessments, Calian is helping to build resilient public safety workforces through evidence-based evaluations, fitness-for-duty assessments and customized wellness programs. With over 20 years of experience in the sector, Calian now conducts nearly 7,000 psychological assessments annually, and growing, enabling organizations to make informed, responsible hiring and return-to-work decisions.

“Public safety professionals are inevitably exposed to high-stress and unpredictable situations as an inherent part of their job. When combined with organizational and external stressors, they are at a significant increased risk of mental health challenges,” said Dr. Nina Fusco, Chief Psychologist, Calian. “We are proud to support those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others with the aim to help build healthier, more resilient teams in public safety and high-risk occupations.”

According to the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment (CIPSRT), public safety personnel—including police, firefighters, correctional officers and paramedics—are more likely to experience mental health disorders due to the nature of their work. A recent CIPSRT study found approximately 44.5% of Canadian public safety personnel screen positive for one or more mental health disorders. Early intervention and ongoing mental health support are proven to reduce burnout, absenteeism, and turnover, while improving team performance and community safety. Calian’s mental health services are designed to strengthen the psychological resilience of these professionals and foster healthier, more sustainable careers in public safety.

Calian's services are tailored to meet public safety agencies' operational and cultural realities. This includes law enforcement departments at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels, correctional institutions, paramedic services, and fire departments. Whether evaluating new recruits or supporting veteran personnel, Calian’s approach ensures accuracy, trust and compassion at every stage.

For more information about Calian's psychological services and wellness programs, visit:

https://www.calian.com/health/psychological-services

