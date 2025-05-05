Abell Pest Control Promotes Tick Prevention During Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Toronto, Ontario, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Lyme disease cases continue to rise across Canada, researchers at the G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab at the University of Guelph are working to understand this complex illness better and develop more accurate diagnostic tools. Their vital work is supported by Abell Pest Control, helping to drive progress in the fight against tick-borne diseases.

“There is a complexity to Lyme disease,” says Dr. Melanie Wills, who leads the lab at the University of Guelph’s College of Biological Science. “Recognizing it as a One Health issue — where human, animal, and environmental health are deeply connected — is central to the lab’s mission. That complexity drives our work to better understand how Lyme disease functions and to develop more effective tools for early detection.”

Tick activity continues to rise, with Abell reporting a 500% increase in tick-related inquiries over the past five years. Climate change is a key factor driving the spread of tick populations into new areas across Canada and increasing the risk of Lyme disease in previously unaffected regions. As cases continue to climb, especially in grassy and wooded areas, the need for public awareness and personal protection has never been more critical.

“Anyone spending time outdoors should take precautions: use an insect repellent that is registered with Health Canada and labeled for use against ticks, and steer clear of tall grass or brush where ticks tend to live,” says Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence, Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. “If you find a tick, remove it promptly using fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool, being careful not to squeeze or crush its body.”

While tick populations tend to gravitate to wooded or bushy areas with tall grasses, they are also found around homes in shrubs or leaf piles around the house, and in parks and trails.

“The best prognosis for Lyme disease is achieved when it is diagnosed and treated early, but many people don’t recall a tick bite and may be unaware of their risk. Prevention is the best strategy to avoid Lyme and its potentially serious complications, including those affecting the heart and nervous system," emphasizes Wills.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease can appear within a few days or up to a month after a bite from an infected tick. Symptoms may include fever or chills, headache, muscle or joint pain, fatigue, stiff neck, and swollen lymph nodes. In addition, 70 to 80 percent of infected individuals experience an expanding red rash that often looks like a bull’s-eye target. If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to more severe symptoms, including neurological issues such as facial palsy, shooting pains, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Early detection and treatment are crucial to preventing these complications and promoting full recovery.

Abell provides essential tips to safeguard against tick bites and Lyme disease:

Dress Appropriately: Wear long pants and long sleeves when venturing into areas where ticks may reside. opt for light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot and remove promptly.

Use Insect Repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the manufacturer's instructions diligently to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Perform Regular Tick Checks: After outdoor activities, conduct thorough tick checks on yourself, your children, and your pets. Ticks can latch onto clothing and skin, so be vigilant in searching for them, especially in hidden areas like the scalp, behind the ears, and underarms.

Protect Your Pets: Consult your veterinarian about effective solutions to prevent ticks on your dogs and cats. Regular grooming and tick prevention treatments can significantly reduce the risk of tick-borne diseases in your furry companions.

By following these proactive measures, we can significantly reduce the risk of tick bites and the associated health complications.

About The G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab

The G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab brings together leading scientists with the goal of combating Lyme and related diseases. Abell Pest Control has established a scholarship in Lyme Disease research. For more information on their work, or to donate, visit: gmagnottafoundation.com.

About Abell Pest Control:

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company that has been providing trusted pest management services across the country. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to better support its customers. Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com or following them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook and Instagram.

