CatalyX Ventures Announces Global Winners of 2025 Champions Series Awards Honoring Innovation Across Industries

New York, USA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CatalyX Ventures, a global innovation accelerator, today announced the conclusion of the 2025 CatalyX Champions Series Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in business, technology, and leadership. The annual program spotlighted trailblazing individuals across sectors who are redefining innovation standards, with support from a network of international venture capital firms and subject-matter experts.

This year’s awards successfully met several core objectives, including identifying innovation leaders through a rigorous selection process, creating a professional knowledge-sharing platform, and building a visionary community. Winners received tailored mentorship and exclusive access to partner programs, empowering them with strategic resources for continued growth.

The competition featured two main award categories: the Pioneer Award and the Achievement Award. Notable winners include Jishnu Amrit Patil, honored for his work in mechanical engineering, Dmytro Balan, recognized for his AI-powered PPC automation platform, and Olena Derkach, celebrated for integrating mental health into HR strategy. A full list of winners is available on the official event website.

The awards delivered tangible benefits, including global recognition for winners, direct engagement with venture capitalists, and educational influence, with methods now studied in business schools. Participant collaborations have led to new business models, and the event has introduced advanced practices to emerging markets.

"The CatalyX Champions Series Awards is a transformative milestone for innovators worldwide. It highlights the fusion of expertise, innovation, and leadership," said Evgeniia Sonts, head of events and operations of Catalyx Ventures.

The judging panel included distinguished figures such as Andriy Kovalchuk and Oleksandr Momotok, who praised the transformative impact of the awards. Organizers have announced an expanded program for next year, including regional editions and new specialized award categories.

CatalyX Champions Series Awards attracts participants from various industries and geographies, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge exchange and promoting global cooperation in innovation. More information and a full list of winners can be found at: CatalyX Champions Series 2025.

