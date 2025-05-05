The Wellness Center Health & Therapy Introduces New Neuropathy Program in Fort Worth

Advanced Nerve Damage Detection Now Available

Fort Worth, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellness Center Health & Therapy, Fort Worth’s premier integrative healthcare facility, today announced the launch of a revolutionary nerve damage detection service that was previously available only in research hospitals. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, The Wellness Center Health & Therapy has already helped more than 150 local residents identify nerve dysfunction up to 6–12 months earlier than conventional tests.

Before and After Neuropathy Treatment

With neuropathy affecting an estimated 50 percent of people with diabetes and often going undetected until irreversible damage occurs, this new service offers patients a critical window for intervention. A complimentary 15-minute Circulation Screening (a $250 value) uses advanced thermal imaging to generate real-time, color-coded maps of blood flow and nerve function. Red and orange areas indicate healthy circulation; blue and purple regions flag potential problems.

Key Benefits and Accessibility

Early Detection: Flags nerve impairment 6–12 months before standard sensory tests.

Immediate Results: Patients see their own thermal scans before they leave.

Cost & Coverage: Screening is free for first-time visitors; most insurance plans, Medicare, HSA/FSA and flexible payment plans may be accepted for additional treatment.

Recognizing the Warning Signs

Nerve damage often begins subtly. Common symptoms include:

Numbness or tingling in hands and feet

Unexplained balance issues

Cold spots in extremities

Burning sensations

Difficulty sleeping due to leg discomfort

Decreased sensitivity to temperature

“In many cases, patients dismiss these warning signs as ‘just part of getting older,’” said Dr. Stacy Harris, DC, ACRB, CEO of The Wellness Center Health & Therapy. “Our mission is to empower people with clear, objective data so they can act before permanent nerve damage sets in.”

Innovative Technology and a Team Approach

Beyond thermal imaging, The Wellness Center offers the TM-Flow system for patients who require deeper analysis. This 30-minute assessment evaluates autonomic nerve function, microvascular blood flow and small-fiber neuropathy with precision previously confined to academic medical centers.

An integrated care team - including chiropractors, nurse practitioners, massage therapists and pain management specialists - collaborates on each case. “When we combine thermal mapping with TM-Flow diagnostics,” noted Dr. Jeffrey Fritz, MD, pain management specialist, “we deliver a comprehensive picture that informs a highly personalized treatment plan.”

What You Can Do

Fort Worth residents are urged to schedule their free Circulation Screening today. Same-week appointments and evening hours are available. Early detection can reduce long-term healthcare costs by up to 70 percent and significantly improve outcomes.

To book online or learn more, call 817-926-9642 or visit www.wellnesscenterfw.com.

About The Wellness Center Health & Therapy



The Wellness Center Health & Therapy is Fort Worth's leading integrative healthcare facility, where board-certified doctors combine traditional medical expertise with advanced wellness solutions. Through a unified team of medical professionals, the center offers comprehensive care from primary health services to specialized treatments in neuropathy and regenerative medicine. By making innovative therapies accessible and insurance-covered treatments available under one roof, the center stands at the forefront of modern healthcare delivery, where wellness truly finds its strength.

