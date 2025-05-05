LainaHealth Launches Clinician + WebAI Care Model to Redefine Physical Therapy Access and Affordability

Rebranding of IncludeHealth to LainaHealth Signals New Era of Clinically Integrated, AI-Assisted Physical Therapy with 2x Patient Engagement and Over 50% Cost Savings

Columbus, OH, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LainaHealth , formerly IncludeHealth, announced today the launch of its transformative virtual care model that pairs licensed physical therapists with Laina, a proprietary WebAI assistant, to significantly expand access and reduce delivery costs.

Over the past 15 months, LainaHealth validated this approach across commercial, employer, and government markets, consistently doubling patient engagement and cutting costs by more than 50% per episode compared to traditional physical therapy.

“This is more than a rebrand—it’s a validated breakthrough. By combining clinical expertise with scalable, ethically-built AI, we’re transforming physical therapy,” said Ryan Eder, founder and CEO of LainaHealth. "Currently, 65% of physical therapy prescriptions go unfilled due to long waits, high costs, and logistical barriers. Now, patients can finally access the affordable care they need."

LainaHealth delivers direct savings and measurable outcomes by integrating seamlessly into existing provider networks, in contrast to first-generation digital MSK solutions focused primarily on indirect cost avoidance. While traditional care models often involve wait times of 4-6 weeks, LainaHealth provides an initial evaluation by a dedicated Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) within one week.

The DPT designs a personalized care plan delivered through Laina, an FDA-registered, HIPAA-compliant WebAI assistant accessible via patients' devices without additional hardware or downloads. Using precise motion-tracking technology, Laina offers real-time guidance and continuously updates the DPT on patient engagement, satisfaction, and outcomes, allowing tailored adjustments. Regular virtual visits with the DPT and unlimited secure messaging further enhance patient-clinician interactions. Episodes average $300—up to 75% less expensive than traditional therapy—with patient adherence doubling to 20 sessions per episode.

“The new LainaHealth model eliminates the friction of in-person physical therapy,” said Thanos Papavasiliou, Head of Clinical Operations at LainaHealth. “With the help of Laina, patients receive attentive, personalized care conveniently from home, with minimal or no out-of-pocket cost.”

Validated across commercial, employer, and government payer markets, LainaHealth effectively treats acute and chronic conditions for patients aged 12 to 99. Episodes average 9.2 weeks, boast twice the typical engagement rate, an 8.8/10 satisfaction rating, and an average reported pain reduction of 65%.

An example of LainaHealth’s impact is the story of patient Nga Do, 68, who struggled with chronic knee pain limiting her daily activities. After unsuccessful treatments and avoiding traditional PT due to cost and transportation challenges, she completed 52 sessions over 12 weeks with LainaHealth, achieving a 100% reduction in knee pain and disability. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “I don’t even know how to turn on my TV, but I easily did physical therapy with LainaHealth," highlighting the platform's ease of use and patient adherence.

LainaHealth’s proprietary outcomes engine uniquely tracks objective range-of-motion and functional metrics alongside patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), averaging 24 measures per patient. This comprehensive data set drives clear insights, improves care delivery, and significantly reduces administrative overhead. Transparent sharing of outcomes with payer and provider partners fosters collaborative clinical decisions.

“While others use technology to replace clinicians, our approach fundamentally differs,” said Ryan Eder. “We deeply believe the human connection and clinical expertise are essential. Laina enhances this connection, making high-quality care available anytime, anywhere. At LainaHealth, accessible, affordable, and measurable care isn't an exception—it’s the new standard.”

LainaHealth is rapidly expanding partnerships with health plans, centers of excellence, integrated delivery networks, and care navigation organizations to provide unprecedented access, direct cost savings, and measurable clinical outcomes.

