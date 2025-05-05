Protecting RI's Open Space - $1.5M in Green Bond Grants Available

Published on Monday, May 05, 2025

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the launch of a supplemental round of its Local Open Space Grant Program making up to $1.5 million available, depending on demand, in matching grants to help communities and local organizations protect the state’s valuable green spaces.

Funded through the 2018 and 2022 Green Bonds, this 2025 grant round supports land conservation efforts across Rhode Island. Grant awards of up to $500,000 are available and may cover up to half of total project costs. Eligible projects include the purchase of land or conservation easements that protect properties of natural, ecological, or agricultural significance. Priority will be given to projects that connect with or expand existing protected lands, and proposals that address or mitigate climate change impacts will receive additional consideration.

Applicants may also use grant funding to cover associated costs such as appraisals, title, and survey services. Restrictions apply, and applicants are encouraged to review the grant guidelines available at www.dem.ri.gov/plangrants. Electronic applications are encouraged and should be forwarded to the DEM Division of Planning & Development at dem.projects@dem.ri.gov by 4 PM on Friday, July 25. Mailed proposals and supporting materials will also be accepted at:

DEM, Division of Planning & Development

235 Promenade Street

Providence, RI 02908.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, land trusts, and nonprofit land conservation organizations. Submissions will be reviewed by the Natural Heritage Preservation Advisory Committee, with final awards to be made by the State Natural Heritage Preservation Commission. Rhode Island’s cherished parks, trails, and open spaces enhance quality of life, improve the health of the environment, strengthens the state’s climate resilience, and contributes to a vibrant economy. Since 1985, over 13,000 acres of land have been protected.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.