EY US Unveils Adam Goldenberg of Fabletics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, was named a finalist for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Greater Los Angeles Award.

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Goldenberg among 26 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist among such a talented group of leaders,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics. “At Fabletics, innovation is one of our core mindsets and we challenge every employee to think like an entrepreneur. This accolade not only validates our teams’ hard work and dedication, but reflects Fabletics’ commitment to reimagining what premium activewear can be. We are thrilled to be recognized by a program that celebrates these values.”

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand. The company was founded with a guiding mission to bring fashion, inclusivity, and accessibility to the world of premium activewear. By fusing style-centric design with innovative technology, Fabletics delivers fashionable, high-performance, premium active lifestyle products at accessible prices. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program and rooted in the foundational belief that everyone—and every body—deserves to look and feel their best, Fabletics has grown to serve over 3 million active customers. In just ten years, the brand has evolved beyond the gym into every part of life, generating nearly $900 million in annual sales and operating more than 100 brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In Greater Los Angeles, sponsors also include ADP, Cooley, Los Angeles Business Journal, Vaco, and Big Picture.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

Media Contacts:

Press@fabletics.com

ICR for Fabletics

Fabletics@icrinc.com

