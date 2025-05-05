LPL Financial Launches WealthVision Essentials to Empower Advisors with Best-in-Class Financial Planning Software

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the launch of WealthVision Essentials, an integrated financial planning tool powered by eMoney. This new platform is designed to enhance the services of LPL’s financial advisors, whether independent or part of an institution like a bank or credit union, by providing them with easily accessible financial planning software and tools to support holistic financial guidance.

In a recent study, 175 of LPL Financial’s top 10% of advisors said they use differentiated, comprehensive solutions that go beyond portfolio management to build, scale and grow their businesses. These top advisors are 53% more likely to offer estate planning, 41% more likely to offer tax planning and strategy, 28% more likely to offer retirement plan consulting, and 17% more likely to offer insurance. These additional services can help grow existing client assets under management (AUM) over time, as advisors are better equipped to provide advice as clients’ lives evolve and needs change.

“We are seeing an increasing demand from clients for sophisticated planning solutions, particularly in the high-net-worth space, and a growing adoption of solutions to better manage volatility. That’s why we are committed to equipping every advisor with end-to-end planning solutions to better guide their clients. We are excited to introduce WealthVision Essentials as a core offering to help advisors integrate planning more seamlessly into their practice,” said Aneri Jambusaria, Group Managing Director of Wealth Management.

WealthVision Essentials is a turnkey financial planning solution that includes:

Stand-Alone Planning Modules : These tools enable advisors to create basic financial plans quickly and efficiently for common client scenarios. Advisors can scale their financial planning offerings without adding additional internal resources or headcount. Customized financial plans can also help distinguish advisors from do-it-yourself and robo-advisor models that focus more on mass-market financial advice informed by national averages rather than a client’s unique life situation.

: These tools enable advisors to create basic financial plans quickly and efficiently for common client scenarios. Advisors can scale their financial planning offerings without adding additional internal resources or headcount. Customized financial plans can also help distinguish advisors from do-it-yourself and robo-advisor models that focus more on mass-market financial advice informed by national averages rather than a client’s unique life situation. Interactive Client Portal : A collaborative platform facilitates seamless communication and engagement with clients, personalizing and enhancing the overall client experience.

: A collaborative platform facilitates seamless communication and engagement with clients, personalizing and enhancing the overall client experience. Seamless Integration: Full integration with LPL’s advisor platform ClientWorks ensures smooth data sharing and workflow support, making the financial planning process more efficient and effective.



All LPL financial advisors will have access to this advanced financial planning software at no additional cost. Advisors will be onboarded throughout Q2 2025.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

