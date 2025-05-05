Getty Images Selected as Official Photographer of 2025 Met Gala

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, more commonly known as The Met Gala. The gala, which takes place on May 5, is the premier event on the international fashion calendar, bringing together icons from the world of fashion, film, music, sports, business, and art.

For the seventh consecutive gala, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers and videographers will cover every aspect of the invitation-only event. This includes red carpet arrivals and departures, candid images from inside the party and live performance. With the addition of a remote camera set up on the red carpet, Getty Images will be able to uniquely capture the event and moments throughout from different vantage points. Imagery from inside The Met Gala will be available for license exclusively on gettyimages.com.

“We are thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue and be at the forefront of delivering best-in-class imagery and videos of fashion’s biggest night out to customers and fans around the globe. As an innovator in entertainment and fashion photography, Getty Images continues to elevate the stories and visuals that our team produces each year in near-real time, as well as push the boundaries of creativity,” said Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson.

“The Met Gala brings together the very best talent in art and fashion for a visually arresting evening. With the immediacy of today’s news cycle and social media, as well as demand for content, our unique access, photographic expertise and industry relationships are what set our coverage apart. This iconic, exclusive event continues to hold significant cultural relevance around the globe and this year’s theme puts Black history, culture and fashion front and center. We’re incredibly proud to capture it all and continue to elevate Black storytelling and excellence through premier events and collections on Getty Images, such as the Black History & Culture Collection and HBCU Collection,” added Benson.

With Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour serving as co‑chairs and Lebron James serving as honorary chair, the gala will celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The exhibition will feature garments and accessories, paintings, photographs, decorative arts, and more from various artists—presenting a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years through the concept of dandyism. Superfine explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, with the exhibition organized into 12 sections, each representing a characteristic that defines the dandy style—such as Champion, Heritage, Beauty, Cosmopolitanism and more.

Additionally, the 2025 Met Gala will return to having a host committee made up of famous musicians, singers, athletes, actors, authors, artists, designers, writers, playwrights, directors and producers. This year’s committee includes Dapper Dan, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee, Audra McDonald, Usher and more.



For 30 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to The Met Gala, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

