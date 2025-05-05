Eco Bright Future Inc. and Aurora Group Launch Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Gold Streaming and Tokenization in Southeast Asia

Collaboration to Unlock In-Ground Gold through Blockchain-Powered Financial Innovation via UAE-Based Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirate, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI), a global innovator in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and sustainable finance, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with PT Aurora Jenderal Jasa ("Aurora Group"), a leading Indonesian business group which owns gold mining concessions, mining contractors and a logistics company operating in Indonesian Papua.

This collaboration establishes a framework to develop a gold streaming structure and explore the tokenization of gold produced by Aurora Group’s subsidiaries. The initiative marks a pivotal step in bridging traditional resource extraction with next-generation financial ecosystems.

Strategic Synergy: Gold Supply Meets Blockchain Infrastructure

Under the partnership, EBFI will secure long-term access to physical gold - an essential component for issuing gold-backed stablecoins and other tokenized financial instruments. This aligns with EBFI’s publicly disclosed roadmap for building asset-backed digital finance tools powered by its proprietary Universa Blockchain platform .

Aurora Group, in turn, gains access to capital through a forward-looking streaming mechanism, enabling accelerated development of its Papua-based gold licenses. By integrating into EBFI’s digital asset ecosystem, Aurora’s physical gold will be certified, refined to LBMA standards , and transformed into globally tradable digital tokens.

“We are excited to partner with Aurora Group, a highly respected and resource-backed operator in Southeast Asia,” said Alexander Borodich, Founder of Eco Bright Future, Inc. “This initiative strengthens our vision of linking the digital economy with tangible, sustainable assets and aligns perfectly with our strategic development plans.”

UAE as Launchpad for Tokenization Infrastructure

In alignment with EBFI’s broader strategy , both parties will explore structuring the token issuance through regulatory-compliant entities based in the United Arab Emirates, a region recognized for its forward-thinking approach to gold trading and digital asset regulation.

EBFI will utilize its enterprise-grade Universa Blockchain and open-source RWA tokenization platform to provide the infrastructure for gold digitization.

“With EBFI’s fintech expertise and our operational capabilities, we are confident this partnership will set a new benchmark for value creation in the mining and blockchain industries,” added Alexander Ivanov, President Director of Aurora Group.

About Eco Bright Future Inc. (OTC: EBFI)

Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) is a publicly traded technology company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, blockchain finance, and sustainability solutions. The firm operates across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Learn more: www.ecobrightfuture.com

About Aurora Group

Aurora Group is an Indonesia-based mining and logistics group with over 56,000 hectares of gold mining licenses. The company operates across the gold, manganese, coal, and nickel sectors, and is committed to responsible development, innovation, and international partnerships. Learn more: www.aurora g eneral.co.id

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, this press release's statements are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

Eco Bright Future Inc.

George Athanasiadis, CEO

+1 727-692-3348

info@ecobrightfuture.com

