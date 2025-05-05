Justice Bid Secures Strategic Investment From OnDean Forward’s Legal Technology Fund

$4 Million Backing Accelerates Justice Bid’s Ability to Fill Market Gap

For Enterprises – Ensure Transparency And ROI Clarity for Outside Counsel Selection

CHICAGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice Bid , the leading solution provider that delivers transparency and ROI in outside counsel selection by automating the RFP process, announced it has secured a strategic investment of $4 million from OnDean Forward, a new legal technology investment vehicle backed by Andrew Sieja and former executives from Relativity.

Despite being a relatively new company, Justice Bid has dozens of Fortune 1000 legal departments using its product to bring efficiency and transparency to outside counsel selection. Justice Bid streamlines the panel management and RFP process for corporate legal departments, leveraging advanced technology, including AI, to enhance decision making with greater speed, transparency, and insight. Instead of being in the dark on law firms’ proposed strategies, teams, and pricing, customers compare bids and see real-time pricing movement. In-house legal teams can optimize matter outcomes and generate as much as 30 percent cost savings.

“We shift control to in-house legal teams, enabling them to make smarter, faster, and cost-efficient decisions on law firm selection,” Justice Bid CEO Omar Sweiss said. “Justice Bid resets the standard for fiscally responsible outside counsel selection, making law firms and enterprises accountable to each other for driving legal outcomes that matter materially to a business. We take great pride in how we support our customers. This investment from OnDean Forward represents a great validation of our market opportunity and value to customers.”

Justice Bid is one of OnDean Forward’s core investments. The company will benefit from go-to-market and technology expertise of OnDean Forward, which includes former Relativity executives Marcin Wojtczak and Nick Robertson who have decades of experience in the legal space.

“We’ve been selective in what companies we work with,” Sieja said. “It’s pretty simple. We like companies that have great technology and a leadership team that understands what it means to deliver outstanding customer service to the legal market. We were excited about Justice Bid from our first meeting and demo. They are solving a problem that has long frustrated in-house legal teams.”

Greg Bennett, Director of Global Legal Services, AI and Technology, at Workday, agreed with Sieja’s sentiment about Justice Bid resolving nagging problems for corporate legal departments.

“At Workday, our legal teams must move with speed, intelligence, and accountability to drive meaningful ROI for the business,” Bennett said. “That starts with full transparency into the value of our outside counsel — from selection through performance. Justice Bid has become a critical partner in that effort. Their platform brings much-needed structure, data, efficiency, and innovation to a process that’s long overdue for transformation. It’s helping set a new industry standard for how law firm relationships are built and managed.”

This week Justice Bid is exhibiting at the CLOC event in Las Vegas. For more information, stop by Booth 12 or visit www.justicebid.com

About Justice Bid

Justice Bid, headquartered in Chicago, is a minority-owned analytics and RFP/e-auction company that increases the transparency, value, and impact of outside counsel selection. Corporate legal departments rely on Justice Bid for all types of outside counsel selection scenarios – panel refreshes, AFAs (e.g., time-based, fixed-fees, etc.), consolidations, rate reviews, matter-level RFPs, etc. Justice Bid’s platform is powered by data-driven insights that bring the selection of outside counsel into the fold of procurement best-practices, thereby ensuring corporate legal departments obtain better matter outcomes, control costs, and simplify processes.

