Notified Launches IR Hub, the Intelligent Control Center for Investor Relations

All-in-One Platform for Earnings Calls, Regulatory Filings, IR Websites, Press Releases and Analytics

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the world’s only provider of fully integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications, today announced the launch of IR Hub, a powerful new solution designed to meet the growing demands of today’s investor relations teams.

Built in close collaboration with IR professionals, IR Hub consolidates critical tools into a single, customizable control center - enabling teams to work smarter, move faster, and drive more effective stakeholder engagement.

"Investor relations has never been more complex - leaner teams, tighter timelines, and heightened expectations are the new normal," said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. "IR Hub is about empowering teams to take control. It delivers simplicity, visibility, and insights required to tell financial stories with greater impact. This is just the start - we are redefining the future of IR communications at Notified and I’m excited for what’s to come."

IR Hub helps teams meet today’s evolving demands by working faster, staying informed, and simplifying day-to-day tasks, providing the following benefits:



Greater control through streamlined workflows and a centralized panel for all your IR communications.

through streamlined workflows and a centralized panel for all your IR communications. Deeper insights with real-time analytics and reporting to guide your strategy.

with real-time analytics and reporting to guide your strategy. More peace of mind with change tracking and reduced complexity.



New, highlighted features include:



Simplified Login: One secure login with full account visibility and control.

One secure login with full account visibility and control. IR Control Center: A real-time dashboard view of events, engagement, and website updates.

A real-time dashboard view of events, engagement, and website updates. Website Tracker: Instantly track, preview, and approve changes to your IR website.

Instantly track, preview, and approve changes to your IR website. Email Alert Insights: Monitor delivery rates, opens, clicks — and export actionable data effortlessly.

Monitor delivery rates, opens, clicks — and export actionable data effortlessly. Enhanced IR Events: Self-schedule events, reserve preferred hosts, and align brand experiences through customizable features.

Self-schedule events, reserve preferred hosts, and align brand experiences through customizable features. Enriched Website Analytics: Delivering timeline trends, audience insights, and cross-channel reporting — powered by Adobe®.

“The practice of investor relations spans the strategic to the administrative, so having a tool that helps me do both more efficiently, all in one place, is priceless,” said Katie Keita, IR Lead at Kneat.com.

As the only technology provider offering all required IR communications solutions through one partner, Notified now gives IROs one view and total control over corporate narratives - eliminating the reliance on fragmented tools. This latest innovation is just the first step in a series of significant product enhancements planned for 2025.

More information about IR Hub and Notified’s comprehensive suite of IR solutions can be found here: https://www.notified.com/ir-services.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified, an EQ company.

Contacts

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.