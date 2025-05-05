Ocean City, Maryland’s “Catch a Ride” Activation to Hit the Road for Year Three

Award-winning mobile tour to visit six events throughout Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. inviting travelers to road trip to America’s Best Beach Town

Ocean City, Maryland, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer and of that group, over 75% intend to travel via road trip, per The Vacationer. However, the question remains, what is the best destination that will deliver on travelers’ desires for nostalgia, ease of access and beauty – all while not breaking the bank? To help, Ocean City, Maryland (OCMD) is hitting the road for year three of its award-winning activation “Catch a Ride” where they will host a series of pop-up events across the Mid-Atlantic that playfully inspire residents to plan their road trip to the iconic beach town.

Kicking off on Saturday, May 24 in Baltimore, the activation invites consumers to attend regional events where they can enter for a chance to win the grand prize package: a 3-night, 4-day beach stay, Smile Swag and a $1,000 gift card to indulge in everything from the boardwalk to the bay. Following the premiere event, the mobile tour will continue through the greater Philadelphia and Washington D.C. metros.

The events are designed to prepare attendees for the perfect road trip to Ocean City. Alongside the branded 1960’s VW beach van, the OCMD Smile Squad will invite attendees to gather all the inspiration they need for their vacation with trip planning games, personalized key chain making station and beach-ready Smile Swag. In addition, consumers will be invited to take part in themed activities including classic boardwalk games like Skee-Ball which can be found along Ocean City’s 3-mile award-winning boardwalk.

“Following the success of year one and two, the iconic “Catch a Ride” program is back and fueled by the pure magic that visitors experience during a trip to Ocean City,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “This year’s activation reflects our continued evolution, providing the vacation offerings travelers return for year-after-year coupled with new experiences to further prepare folks with all the inspiration they need to hit the open road and experience what summer and beyond looks like in Ocean City.”

Official dates and hours of operation are as follows:

May 24-25 at Maryland Zoo – Brew at the Zoo Festival (1–7pm)

May 30-June 1 at Citizens Bank Park - Phillies vs. Brewers (Gate Opening Time)

June 6-8 at Nationals Park - Nationals vs. Rangers (Gate Opening Time)

June 12 at Prince George’s Stadium – Chesapeake Baysox vs. Harrisburg Senators (Gate Opening)

June 13-14 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards – Orioles vs. Angels (Gate Opening Time)

June 21-22 at Historic Pennsylvania Ave, NW (3rd to 7th Streets) in Washington DC – Giant BBQ Battle (11am)

Interested travelers unable to attend an event are encouraged to enter for a chance to win the grand prize trip giveaway online at CatchARideOCMD.com. The sweepstakes is open May 5 through June 29, 2025.

To learn more about ‘Catch a Ride’, including tour dates and exclusive travel deals, visit the program website, CatchARideOCMD.com.

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City OCMD stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America's Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims distinct neighborhoods - Downtown, Midtown and Uptown - each with a charm and offering all its own. In addition to its beaches, OC offers a famous 3-mile boardwalk, numerous amusement parks, 17 national championship golf courses, 200+ restaurants and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems and 21,000 rentable condominiums. The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, ococean.com.

Hannah Johnson BVK (262) 689-9985 hannah.johnson@bvk.com Jessica Waters Ocean City Maryland Tourism (410) 289-8967 jwaters@oceancitymd.gov

