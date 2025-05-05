Italian-based Skillvue raises $6.3M to transform how companies discover and develop hidden talent

HR tech platform evolves from recruitment tool to comprehensive skills partner as organizations struggle to identify capabilities in both candidates and employees

Milan, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 70% of HR professionals desperately search for talent with the right skills, most organizations are sitting on a goldmine of undiscovered capabilities within their own workforce. Today, Skillvue announces a $6.3 million funding round to transform how companies identify, measure, and develop skills across both candidates and employees. As the job market faces unprecedented disruption—with 59% of workers needing reskilling by 2030—Skillvue's AI-powered platform is evolving from a recruitment tool into a comprehensive Skills Assessment Agents system that breaks down traditional job structures to reveal the capabilities and potential that truly drive performance.

The seed funding round was led by 360 Capital, with full pro-rata participation from previous lead investors Italian Founders Fund and 14Peaks Capital, alongside co-investment from Orbita Verticale. This brings Skillvue's total funding to $9.5 million since its founding, following a $2.8 million pre-seed round in 2024 and an initial $375,000 from business angels in 2021.





Skillvue founders: Nicolò Mazzocchi and Simone Patera.

Skillvue has evolved from a recruitment-focused platform to become the go-to skills partner for organizations looking to effectively and objectively map all kinds of competencies at scale. The platform enables companies to leverage consistent methodology for skills assessment whether they're hiring new talent or developing existing employees at a fraction of the price and time required to conduct traditional skills assessments. By breaking down traditional job structures into their component skills, Skillvue helps organizations unlock hidden talent that would otherwise remain undiscovered in conventional role-based approaches.

Since its pre-seed round in September 2024, Skillvue has achieved significant growth and development milestones. The company has increased its annual recurring revenue by 8x between 2023 and 2024, and the team will double from 14 to 30 full-time employees by the end of the year across Italy, Germany, and Canada, with significant structural enhancements to support its growing platform capabilities.

Key organizational developments include the creation of a dedicated Psychometric Team led by top AI researcher Dr. Tony Lee to validate and evolve the AI-based skills assessment model, and the establishment of a specialized Customer Success team with dedicated People Scientists who work directly with clients to optimize their skills assessment strategies. The company has also expanded its Development Team with dedicated resources for cybersecurity and full-stack engineering, while strategically separating its AI Department from the Development Department to accelerate both research and implementation efforts in parallel.

Skillvue: Assessment creation.

“We’re harnessing the power of AI to put skills at the heart of workforce performance, transforming how companies identify, hire and grow talent. Our technology drives faster, more informed recruitment, smarter talent management and real scalability across HR processes. With this funding, we’re hitting the accelerator to keep building our Skill Assessment Agents, able to ensure that everyone’s capabilities are visible, valued, and fully unlocked while simultaneously granting a smooth assessment experience both for HR and for final users.”, said Nicolò Mazzocchi, CEO and co-founder of Skillvue.

The AI Agents that power Skillvue's platform are continuously evolving, not only to improve assessment accuracy but also to enhance the user experience during the assessment process. The company is making significant advancements in its technology, with a focus on evaluating skills with high precision and providing a seamless, engaging interaction for candidates and employees.

Skillvue: Assessment output from internal teams.

Skillvue's growth comes at a critical time in the evolution of workforce management. According to SHRM, 70% of HR professionals list finding workers with the right skills as a top priority for 2025, with 35% planning to use pre-employment tests or assessments to identify qualified candidates, and 28% planning to relax education and degree requirements. However, research by Politecnico di Milano found that in 2024, only 35% of Italian companies were able to identify and unlock "hidden talent" within their organizations.

Skillvue: Assessment output with video.



“We are standing at a pivotal moment for the future of work, where skills — not titles — will define success. Skillvue is not just riding this wave; they are shaping it, by combining cutting-edge AI with a deep understanding of skills-based dynamics. Skillvue is setting a new benchmark for how companies recognize, value, and develop skills as the true drivers of growth and success — a vision already embraced by leading players across industries. We are thrilled to support Nicolò, Simone, and the entire Skillvue team in their ambitious journey to scale and redefine how human potential is truly valued.” said Lucrezia Lucotti, Partner at 360 Capital.

Lorenzo Franzi, Partner at IFF, & Edoardo Ermotti, Founder & General Partner at 14Peaks Capital said in a joint statement: "After co-leading the pre-seed round, we are thrilled to partner with Nicolò, Simone and the entire team in this crucial phase of growth. In this first year with Skillvue, our priority alongside the founders was to strengthen the company's foundations in preparation for scaling up, through targeted hiring across various departments and a well-defined strategic plan. We are very pleased with the work done by Nicolò, Simone and the entire team, and we believe that the addition of 360 Capital, with its experience and connections outside of Italy that are strategic for Skillvue, will further strengthen the go-to-market plan. Skillvue's vision fits perfectly at the intersection of two central developments for those who study and build the future of work: the application of AI to HR processes and the transition to skills-based organisational models. We are convinced that these are not just trends, but structural transformations that will redefine the way companies hire, develop and value human capital for decades to come."

The investment will accelerate Skillvue's development of Skills Assessment Agents to support HR professionals in their daily routines, moving beyond basic task automation to facilitate each step of the assessments and to provide higher-quality output. This aligns with current market trends, as approximately half of Italian HR leaders plan to increase their use of AI in 2025, with 80% aiming to streamline processes, reduce costs, and automate repetitive tasks.

Skillvue has established itself as a market leader in retail, large-scale retail, banking, and insurance sectors, serving clients such as Douglas, Carrefour, Credem, Randstad. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its international footprint and further enhance its platform capabilities to address the accelerating demand for skills-based approaches to talent management.

About Skillvue

Founded in Milan in 2021 by Nicolò Mazzocchi and Simone Patera, the company has developed an AI-based platform that enables companies to adopt a skills-based approach in all HR-related processes, from recruitment to internal mobility and talent management. The team, which has already doubled in size from 10 to 20 people after the 2024 pre-seed round and is currently spread across Italy, Germany and Canada, is on track to reach 30 people by the end of 2025. Today Skilvue’s client portfolio includes names such as Unipol, Douglas, Carrefour, Credem and Randstad. It has raised over €8 million in three rounds of funding: €300,000 from business angels to launch the business, €2.5 million in 2024 in a pre-seed round led by Italian Founders Fund (IFF) and 14Peaks, with the participation of Ithaca 3, Orbita Verticale, Kfund and several business angels, and €5.5 million in 2025 in a round led by 360 Capital, with the participation of previous investors. For more information please visit https://www.skillvue.ai/ or follow on LinkedIn.

About 360 Capital

Founded in 1997, 360 Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in innovative European early-stage companies in the deep tech, Climate Tech and Digital-First sectors. It has been operating for over 25 years, supporting talented technology entrepreneurs in the development of innovative and disruptive companies in multiple technology sectors. Over 160 startups have received its support over the years. Led by a team of professionals working in its Paris and Milan offices, 360 Capital manages funds totalling 500 million € and has a portfolio of over 60 companies. Learn more at https://www.360cap.vc/.

About Italian Founders Fund

Italian Founders Fund (IFF) is the first-ever Italian Venture Capital fund created by founders, for founders. Backed by a diverse group of Italian entrepreneurs covering a range of generations and sectors, the fund was born in direct response to the Italian founders community's desire to put Italy on the map of the best spots in Europe to open a company. IFF is driven by a shared goal: to invest in and empower Italy’s next generation of exceptional talent and digital innovation. For more information please visit https://italianfoundersfund.com/ or follow via LinkedIn.

About 14Peaks Capital

Founded in 2022, 14Peaks Capital is an early-stage venture fund headed by solo General Partner, Edoardo Ermotti. Out of its inaugural $30 million fund, 14Peaks invests in B2B SaaS companies who are building primarily within the Fintech and Future of Work verticals. Backed by an all-star assembly of High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices across Europe and the US, 14Peaks offers extensive operational expertise to support the funds’ portfolio companies from seed to exit to build generation-defining companies. Learn more at www.14peaks.capital.

