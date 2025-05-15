Edelweiss Connect and Zifo Join Forces for Product Design, Toxicology, and Risk Assessment

Collaborative Knowledge Management supporting Sustainable Products and Services

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edelweiss Connect and Zifo Technologies have struck a partnership to deliver integrated data and predictive modelling solutions, empowering organizations to make informed decisions in product innovation, AI-assisted toxicology, safety assessment, and sustainable development.This collaboration leverages both companies' strengths in chemical and pharmaceutical informatics, data science, AI, safety assessment, technology platforms, and market expertise.By working closely with customers, Zifo and Edelweiss Connect seek to enhance consumer well-being and promote global ecological health and sustainable industrial growth.Together, they will provide market-leading services that support the creation of safe and sustainable products, utilizing new approach methods in risk assessment and safe-by-design principles.“Our vision for next generation product design and risk assessment with SaferWorldbyDesign requires the delivery of solutions enabled by effective knowledge infrastructure supporting the applications and databases providing timely information into product design and risk assessment workflows for decision making and reporting. The partnering of Edelweiss Connect with Zifo provides a significant injection of capability and momentum into this shared goal,” stated Barry Hardy, CEO of Edelweiss Connect.A key focus of this collaboration is to support integrated product assessment, incorporating existing toxicology knowledge and new approach methods (NAMs) to reduce reliance on animal testing. The partnership will work towards establishing new industry standards for the robust and fit-for-purpose adoption of effective risk assessment methods, facilitated by integrated data, models, and workflows.“Zifo's strength in building AI-ready data, coupled with Edelweiss Connect's expertise, allows us to create a paradigm shift in product assessment. We are building the foundation for AI-driven risk assessment, which would help our clients to move away from traditional animal testing and toward a more efficient, sustainable future,” said Nora Lapusnyik, Partner Success Manager, Europe, at Zifo.Furthermore, the partnership will address companies' integrated knowledge management needs across all stages of product design, including function, ingredients, formulations, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, and lifecycle stewardship.This will encompass logistics, consumer use, recycling, and end-of-life considerations. “Effective integrated support of data, methods, and tools is increasingly vital for business cases spanning product design, safety, lifecycle management, and regulatory compliance.” added Hardy.Utilizing data to minimize health hazards and improve environmental footprints will enable safer, more sustainable new products and greener redesigns of existing ones.The combined expertise in “Safe and Sustainable by Design” methods will also assist manufacturers in meeting emerging regulations, such as digital product passports, Ecodesign, and sustainability requirements, thereby enhancing export opportunities for higher-quality products.About ZifoZifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation.About Edelweiss ConnectEdelweiss Connect is leading the development of new integrating solutions in industrial product design and safety assessment and the translation of research methods to industrial practice. Recent commercial developments include the founding and creation of the SaferWorldbyDesign platform ( https://www.saferworldbydesign.com/ ), the development of the SaferSkin solution ( https://saferworldbydesign.com/saferskin/ ) and EdelweissData products ( https://saferworldbydesign.com/edelweissdata/ ). Its teams are currently leading the development of risk assessment knowledge infrastructure and solutions, including new approach methods, SafebyDesign, sustainability and next generation risk assessment solutions ( https://www.risk-hunt3r.eu/ ).

