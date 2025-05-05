Veterinary Vaccines Market Size to Surpass USD 13.67 Billion by 2031 with 6.0% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The veterinary vaccines market Growth is driven by rising pet ownership, increasing livestock diseases, and government immunization programs. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth. Key vaccine types include live attenuated, inactivated, and recombinant vaccines. Livestock vaccines dominate due to food safety concerns, but companion animal vaccines are rising. Technological advancements and preventive healthcare trends continue to boost demand. Major players invest in innovation and regional expansion to maintain competitiveness.

US & Canada, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global veterinary vaccines market is witnessing substantial growth with the rising pet ownership, soaring companion animal population, and surging awareness regarding animal health.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The veterinary vaccines market study focuses on an array of products and technologies that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.









Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The veterinary vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 13.66 billion by 2031 from US$ 9.13 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Veterinary vaccines are used to prevent infectious diseases in animals by stimulating their immune system without inducing the disease itself. They are given to companion animals (such as dogs, cats, and horses) and livestock (such as cattle, poultry, and swine) to improve their health, productivity, and welfare. The rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal wellness, and advancements in vaccine technologies fuel market growth. North America presently has the largest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific is becoming the fastest-growing market due to rising disposable income and urbanization..



Rising Pet Ownership and Companion Animal Population: According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the percentage of US households reported owning a pet increased from 67% in 2019 to 70% in 2022. This trend prevails among developed countries and emerging economies such as India and China. These economies have witnessed rising pet adoption due to urbanization and higher disposable income. In September 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) established vaccination campaigns for zoonoses, such as rabies, that can pass from animals to humans. The WHO promotes elimination campaigns for rabies, which include the vaccination of dogs on a mass scale as a preventive measure. Such initiatives encourage vaccine acceptance in developed and developing regions. In conclusion, the rise in pet ownership and the increasing companion animal population are crucial growth drivers for the veterinary vaccines market. This drift is fueled by changing societal attitudes toward pets, increasing disposable income, and global initiatives to control zoonotic diseases. As the pet healthcare industry continues to evolve, the demand for effective vaccines is expected to grow.



Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities: Growth in manufacturing facilities addresses critical issues, such as scalability in production, cost-cutting, and rendering vaccines regionally more accessible. With rising demand for veterinary vaccines driven by the rise in pet ownership, the need for husbandry in livestock, and disease prevention programs on an international basis, manufacturers are investing in new facilities and rehabilitating existing facilities to increase the capacity of their production. In March 2024, Zoetis announced the acquisition of a 21-acre manufacturing site in Melbourne to expand its current operations and enhance future capacity to manufacture and develop vaccines for sheep, cattle, dogs, cats, and horses. The expansions provide supply to meet global demand and lower production costs through economies of scale. Local manufacturing hubs facilitate faster delivery and reduce dependency on imports, particularly in India, Brazil, and Africa. Governments and institutions encourage domestic manufacturing through rewards. The "Make in India" program has encouraged indigenous production of animal health products. These investments generate opportunities for efficiencies, innovation, and greater availability of vaccines.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the veterinary vaccines market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others. The live attenuated vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By animal type, the market is segmented as companion and livestock & poultry. The livestock & poultry segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.

Per route of administration, the market is categorized into intramuscular, subcutaneous, and others. The intramuscular segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the market is categorized into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. The veterinary hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The veterinary vaccines market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Virbac SA, Biovac LTD, Neogen Corp., Elanco Animal Health Inc., HIPRA SA, Ceva Santé Animale, and Hester Biosciences Ltd are major companies operating in the veterinary vaccines market.

Trending Topics: mRNA in the Barnyard: How Cutting-Edge Tech is Transforming Veterinary Vaccines, Smart Shots: AI, IoT & the Future of Livestock Vaccination Programs, and DNA to Delivery: Biotech Innovations Reshaping Veterinary Immunization.

Global Headlines on Veterinary Vaccines

Ceva Animal Health Inaugurates Biogenovac, a State-of-the-Art Genomics Laboratory to Create Tomorrow’s Vaccines and Prevent Future Health Crises.

Ceva Animal Health Invests in New 7,000 m² Vaccine Manufacturing Plant to Expand Global Production Capacity.

Neogen Was Announced as an Official Sponsor of US Equestrian.

Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Saiba Animal Health, Adding Innovative Technology Platform to its Pet Therapeutics R&D Portfolio.





Conclusion

The veterinary vaccines market is experiencing robust growth driven by soaring pet ownership, rising livestock production, and increasing sensitivity to zoonotic diseases. The Asia-Pacific market is forecast to be the largest-growing market, owing to the increasing population of companion animals and increased need for livestock vaccines. Key advancements in the development of vaccine technologies, e.g., recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines, etc., are improving the efficacy and safety profile. Government programs and higher expenditures on animal health care also boost market growth. However, challenges such as a dearth of veterinary experts and stricter regulatory guidelines might affect market trends. Regardless of these obstacles, the market is projected to witness future growth opportunities based on technological advancements, surging animal populations, and higher awareness of animal health.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including veterinary vaccine manufacturers, raw material suppliers, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and distributors and retailers—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.





