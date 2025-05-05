Aufgusshow 2025: Canada’s first national sauna performance championship comes to Whitby this June

WHITBY, Ontario, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groupe Nordik is proud to announce the launch of Aufgusshow, Canada’s first-ever national sauna performance championship taking place June 17–19, 2025, at Thermea Spa Village Whitby. The three-day event will bring together top Aufgussmeisters from across the country to compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Aufguss World Master Championship this September in Verona, Italy.

Rooted in European sauna tradition, Aufguss is a powerful wellness ritual that blends essential oil-infused steam, heat, music, and choreographed towel movements to create a truly immersive experience. Gaining momentum globally, the ritual has evolved into a competitive performance art — and Canada is officially joining the world stage.

About Aufgusshow 2025

Aufgusshow 2025 will feature 18 performances from 20 competitors, including both solo and duo routines representing five spas across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba. Each performance will unfold in the heart of Thermea Spa Village Whitby — inside the awe-inspiring Logga Sauna, Canada’s largest event sauna, where up to 90 guests will feel the heat, rhythm, and energy of every show.

Competitors will be evaluated by a panel of four certified European judges on technique, scent selection, creativity, storytelling, and the overall sensory experience.

The winners of each category will go on to represent Canada at the Aufguss World Master Championship, held September 15–21, 2025, at Aquardens Spa in Verona, Italy.

This marks a major milestone for Canada as a new member of the Aufguss World Master Association, joining countries like Germany, Italy and Japan in elevating sauna culture to an international art form.

“This is more than a competition — it’s a cultural movement,” says Martin Paquette, CEO and Founder of Groupe Nordik. “Aufguss is where performance meets wellness, and we’re incredibly proud to bring this level of artistry to Canada. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our talent, unite our Spa Villages, and elevate how people experience the sauna.”

Since opening in October 2022, Thermea Spa Village Whitby has welcomed over 350,000 guests, quickly establishing itself as a must-visit wellness destination in Ontario. Thermea Spa Village Whitby is proudly owned by Groupe Nordik, which celebrates 20 years of wellness in 2025. With its signature thermal experiences, expansive outdoor relaxation areas, and home to North America’s largest event sauna, Logga, the Whitby location has set a new standard for wellness in Ontario. To learn more about Thermea Spa Village Whitby, visit thermea.com/whitby.

Tickets and information

More than 300 tickets will be available for this three-day event, each including access to three competition performances and full-day spa admission. Tickets and the full list of performances is available at thermea.com/aufgusshow.

To view photos of the campaign and to learn more about the competitors, visit our Google Drive folder.

About Groupe Nordik

Groupe Nordik is proudly Canadian-owned and headquartered in Chelsea, Quebec. With nearly 20 years of experience in the wellness industry, the journey began in 2005 with the opening of Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea. Since then, two more Spa Villages have been opened in Winnipeg (2015) and Whitby (2022). Today, Groupe Nordik employs over 800 people across its corporate office in Gatineau and spa locations throughout Canada. As a North American leader in wellness, the group is an innovator that brings entertainment to the spa experience — blending global traditions with a strong sense of place. Each of its Spa Villages offers the widest selection of wellness experiences for both body and mind, all in one place.

