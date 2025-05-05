G7 should act as stabilizer and reformer to reshape international order, urges T7 report

Waterloo, Canada, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report to the Group of 7 (G7) suggests the nations’ leaders should set directions to help address root causes of instability while also innovating in new areas at the global level. The Think7 Communiqué highlights a set of recommendations released by the The Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) on behalf of Think7 (T7), one of the official engagement groups to the G7.

The communiqué has compiled recommendations from over 20 policy briefs prepared for the G7, focused on the main policy areas of the T7 Canada task forces: AI and quantum, digital economy, environmental and energy sustainability, and global peace and security.

“This Communiqué represents a multitude of innovative ideas for tackling the global challenges of geopolitical fragmentation, systemic economic shocks and accelerating technological changes,” says Paul Samson, T7 Convenor and President of CIGI, which hosted this year’s T7 as part of Canada’s presidency of the 2025 G7 Summit.

The official policy recommendations were presented to Canadian G7 Sherpa who is leading Canada’s 2025 presidency of the summit, to help inform conversations by world leaders at the upcoming G7 Summit, for the ministerial work to follow later in 2025, and beyond.

Key recommendations for the G7 include:

Transformative Technologies – AI and Quantum:

Build a shared G7 knowledge base on AI market dynamics. Establish a G7 contact group to coordinate quantum supply chains. Establish a G7 observatory to track quantum-safe readiness.

Digitalization of the Global Economy:

Champion interoperability and shared standards in G7 priority digital economy domains such as cross-border data and digital currencies and assets. Promote democratic oversight and public sector leadership in the digital economy and infrastructure for all. Drive global digital inclusion through targeted capacity building and regional and sectoral ecosystem development.

Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development:

Strengthen energy security and address climate change in an integrated approach. Improve access to financing for sustainable development and address the global debt crisis. Advance industrial decarbonization, sustainable trade and investment.

Global Peace and Security:

Establish a revolving and self-sustaining reconstruction and recovery fund for Ukraine based on the Marshall Plan model. Commit to strengthening Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific ties. Advance global conflict prevention by establishing processes for the G7 to synergize and share open-source data generated by AI-enabled systems to improve early warning of emerging conflicts, in line with existing national and international norms and legal standards. Commit to leading the responsible development of AI-enabled autonomous weapons systems.

At the helm of each task force was a team of leading experts, academics and researchers, who worked on specific policy areas that align with the priorities of the G7 nations during their annual summit.

To read the policy briefs or access the full Communiqué, please visit https://www.think7.org/

