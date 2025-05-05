Hyyve Canada Partners with AI HomeDesign to Enhance Listing Presentations with Cutting-Edge Virtual Staging

TORONTO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, a proudly Canadian real estate technology platform connecting home sellers with top real estate agents through an innovative listing-bid marketplace, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Vancouver-based AI HomeDesign, a leading service provider in AI-powered real estate photo editing, virtual staging, and interior design.

This collaboration introduces advanced AI tools to Hyyve’s platform, enabling home sellers to instantly generate high-quality real estate images at a significantly lower cost. AI HomeDesign's services will include a number of tools to elevate property photos, most importantly through AI virtual staging. These visually enhanced images highlight the full potential of a property, increasing agent interest during the listing bidding phase and ultimately providing improved photos for the Multiple Listing Service (“MLS”) once an agent is selected within Hyyve.

Through Hyyve, sellers receive personalized proposals from agents who clearly showcase their value proposition - including credentials, marketing plans, track records, client reviews, and regulatory compliance - instead of merely a monetary bid. This transparent comparison empowers sellers to select agents based on overall performance and strategic approach, this maximizes agent ROI by directly connecting them with motivated home sellers. It is a significant improvement over traditional, low-conversion advertising methods.

With AI HomeDesign soon integrating into Hyyve’s Home & Agent Services Marketplace, sellers will be able to quickly upload photos of their home and receive immediate virtual staging. These images can then be seamlessly included in MLS listings by the selected agent, enhancing buyer interest and streamlining the listing process.

Additionally, AI HomeDesign will directly refer home sellers to Hyyve, providing seamless access to qualified Canadian agents and creating a comprehensive user experience from staging to listing. This partnership strengthens both platforms and reinforces Hyyve’s role as a central hub for motivated sellers and high-performing agents.

“At Hyyve, we're dedicated to partnering with forward-thinking Canadian companies that enhance residential real estate services,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “AI HomeDesign’s fast, cost-effective, and beautifully rendered virtual staging solutions enrich our marketplace - benefiting both sellers and agents by showcasing homes at their best. It's a true win-win partnership aligning perfectly with our mission.”

AI HomeDesign joins an expanding roster of trusted Canadian service providers on Hyyve, including Bidmii (home improvement professionals), Ownright (online legal closings) Frank Mortgage (digital mortgage brokerage), iCommission (agent commission advances), and Square One Insurance Services (customizable home insurance). Hyyve continues to expand its marketplace with additional strategic partners in home inspections, moving services, and more, delivering comprehensive support throughout the entire home-selling journey.

For more information, visit www.hyyve.ca and www.aihomedesign.com .

Patrick Armstrong, CEO, Hyyve Inc.

marketing@hyyve.ca

