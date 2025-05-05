Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts closing statement at BRS COP High Level Segment in Geneva, Switzerland

Madam President

At the onset, allow me, to salute you for the excellent manner in which you have presided over this High-Level Segment of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention Conference of Parties. I wish to commend you for the exceptional diplomatic skills you displayed and the sterling work you undertook has brought us to a successful conclusion of this High-Level Segment of the BRS Conference of parties.

As a country, we are Indebted for the hospitality that has been extended to us since our arrival in this scenic city of Geneva. Our appreciation also goes to the BRS Presidents, the Bureau including Chairpersons of the subsidiary scientific committees (POPRC and CRC), the BRS Secretariat, and the Food and Agriculture Organization, for all their commitment, and efforts towards the success of these BRS conventions COPs.

On Sunday, 27 April, South Africa celebrated Freedom Day which commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held in 1994 and the introduction of the new Constitution. South Africa’s Constitutional choice of elevating environmental protection to basic human rights was not common back in 1994. It has been less than three years since the UN General Assembly joined South Africa and others to elevate environmental protection to human rights status.

Human rights violations thrive if secrecy and suppression of information is rampant. Full disclosure about chemicals and wastes makes visible what could be unknown by some. South Africa has put Batho Pele, “People First” by prioritising Principles of openness, transparency and accountability which are non-negotiables in the control of chemicals and wastes. It is critical that the 2025 triple COPs should yield transformational decisions that foster a culture of openness, transparency and accountability by ensuring the right to access information on chemicals and wastes.

South Africa adopted both Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions in 2004. South Africa has put in place national legislation on promotion of access to information that is held by public and private bodies, and these is applicable to, amongst others, information on chemicals and wastes. South Africa has domesticated the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions through numerous Regulatory instruments. As a developing country, South Africa still requires technical assistance to strengthen the implementation of the above-mentioned regulatory framework to meet obligations. In the quest for promoting sharing of information, South Africa requests a critical list of safe, affordable, appropriate and accessible alternatives for all listed persistent organic pollutants (POPs), and agro-chemicals and industrial chemicals listed under the Rotterdam convention, to facilitate a smooth transition of the affected sectors.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency, which coincides with the final five years before the 2030 deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Our G20 Presidency takes place amidst multiple global complexities, including climate change, increased pollution and biodiversity loss. According to the SDGs Progress Report, approximately 50% of SDG targets require substantial acceleration. For our G20 Presidency, as informed by realities of not only South Africa, but also of our African region, we are committed to making the invisible, visible. We are seeking to ensure that business and industry join hands and contribute to the cost of eliminating pollution through the sub-priority on Circular Economy and Extended Producer Responsibility Implementation. In addition to these, Waste Management and Alternative Waste Treatment Technologies and Sustainable Chemicals Management will also be receiving attention. South Africa has implemented mandatory polluter pay EPR schemes, for amongst others, pesticides and electrical and electronic equipment. In conclusion, South Africa stands ready to work in solidarity with all to achieve equality and sustainability.

I Thank you Madam President

