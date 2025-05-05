Cannabix Technologies Receives NHTSA Approval for BreathLogix Workplace Series Alcohol Breathalyzer

Cannabix has developed an autonomous alcohol breathalyzer screening device for employers and a range of industries and safety settings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports that it has received notice from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) for the approval of its BreathLogix “Workplace Series” (WS) alcohol breathalyzer. The BreathLogix WS alcohol screening device (see Figure 1) was recently evaluated by the Volpe Transportation Systems Center and determined to meet the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) model specifications for breath alcohol screening devices (ASD). The BreathLogix WS will be added to the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List (CPL) for breath alcohol screen devices. The USDOT and NHTSA are the primary government entities charged with the safety of motor vehicle operation and road travel in the United States. BreathLogix rapidly checks breath alcohol, simultaneously takes a photo of the user, alerts managers in real-time to help avoid injury and damage due to alcohol impairment.

The Company is advancing discussions with potential distributors for the sales and marketing of the BreathLogix series of alcohol devices in the U.S. and elsewhere. BreathLogix is targeted for a range of applications and virtually all safety sensitive industries including, construction, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse settings, 24/7 programs, sea vessels, docks, restaurants and airlines.





Figure 1. BreathLogix Workplace Series Alcohol Screening Device





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid pre-access alcohol screening

BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices

BreathLogix rapidly checks for breath alcohol and simultaneously takes a photo of the user to confirm and record identity. The device delivers precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels on the screen and sends real-time test reports via SMS and e-mail, alerting managers to positive BAC results so they can take immediate action to avoid damage and injury. All test results are logged and managed on a dedicated ‘Connect’ web portal. BreathLogix can be integrated with doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition, fingerprint readers and motor vehicle key fleet management systems for pre-access alcohol testing. Furthermore, the device can be used for start-of-shift testing, mandated testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, random and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix includes patent pending pre-calibrated sensor cartridge technology allowing administrators to easily maintain their devices and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

