Itron Introduces Solar-Powered Access Point to Expand Intelligent Connectivity for Gas and Water Utilities

Offers Flexible, Cost-Effective Networking Option for Water and Gas Utilities by Eliminating the Need for Expensive Tower-based or Utility Pole Mounted Infrastructure

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, unveils its new Solar Battery Access Point (Solar Battery AP), a solar-powered, battery-operated device to provide reliable network connectivity in areas where traditional mesh networks are not available. The Solar Battery AP combines Itron’s decades of experience building battery-powered devices and field-proven Intelligent Connectivity into a form-factor that will revolutionize networking for the gas and water industry. Available in North America in the second half of 2025, the Itron Solar Battery AP will be showcased in Itron booth 1202 during the American Gas Association Operations Conference from May 4 to 8 in Colorado.

When deploying an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network, water and gas utilities can face challenges due to the lack of overhead infrastructure to mount and power network devices. The operational costs to rent or lease pole space, install devices and maintain a network can often be too high to justify the benefits. The Itron Solar Battery AP addresses this challenge by enabling utilities to utilize their own assets to mount the devices. This approach simplifies the deployment and maintenance of an AMI network and lowers its total cost of ownership. Key benefits of the Solar Battery AP include:



Rechargeable Power Management System: An integrated solar panel generates the power required to operate the Solar Battery AP, providing mounting flexibility and eliminating the costs for a power drop and monthly power bill. Cost-Effective Deployment: By mounting directly to utility-owned assets, utilities can reduce costs by avoiding infrastructure agreements. Long-Lasting Performance: Designed to last up to 20 years in the field. Enhanced Connectivity: The Solar Battery AP delivers a low-latency, battery-powered mesh network, expanding connectivity for gas and water utilities.

"When designing the Solar Battery AP, we aimed to create a solution that would overcome the hurdles many water and gas utilities face when transitioning from an AMR to an AMI network, while also optimizing the total cost of ownership. The Solar Battery AP achieves that," said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Network Solutions at Itron. "We look forward to helping utilities and municipalities leverage this technology to improve the safety and reliability of the critical services that they deliver and to create new ways for them to engage with their customers.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.