Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,601 in the last 365 days.

Hanmi Financial to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 27th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its participation in the D.A. Davidson 27th Annual Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings during the conference.

A copy of the presentation being used for meetings with institutional investors will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lfortuna@finprofiles.com
310-622-8251

Source: Hanmi Bank


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hanmi Financial to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 27th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more