Minister Blade Nzimande establishes Working Group on Science, Technology, and Innovation Funding

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande has noted with concern the recent announcement by the United States government to terminate research funding support for key biomedical, health and related collaborative programmes involving US and South African-based institutions and scientists.

Minister Nzimande noted that “the abrupt withdrawal of funding will not only greatly impair cutting-edge USA-SA science research collaboration to combat the spread of, in particular, high risk communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, but is also posing real-life consequences for patients enrolled in crucial scientific trial and treatment programmes”.

In response to its impact, Minister Nzimande is in the process of appointing a Working Group on Science, Technology, and Innovation Funding (STI-WG) to advise the Minister on the implications and impact of the recent withdrawal of funding by the USA Government from key research and development programmes in South Africa.

The work of the STI-WG will also examine risk mitigation considerations related to external funding of research and development programmes in critical areas of the national system of innovation.

Role and terms of reference of the Working Group

The Working Group is expected to provide the Minister with a holistic assessment of the impact of the loss of funding to research and South Africa’s National System of Innovation (NSI) and further provide the Minister with practical policy considerations to ensure the long-term security and sustainability of South Africa’s research and development interests.

The terms of reference of the Working Group include the following:

To analyse the impact and implications of the USA withdrawal of funds to South African public research and innovation; To analyse the current geo-political risks related to STI and how South Africa should position itself to deal with the current situation; and To propose policy and strategic responses to enhance the long-term security and sustainability of the STI system and the role of the DSTI.

Composition of the Working Group

The Working Group will comprise experts, policy makers and administrators who will be drawn from South Africa’s NSI. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation will act as the Secretariat for the Working Group.

Timelines

The Minister is expected to finalise the appointment of the members of the Working Group in the next week and they are expected to start with their work immediately.

The Working Group is also expected to provide the Minister with its first draft report within 4 weeks after assumption of the task. The final report to the Minister is expected on 30 June 2025.

