Early Warning News Release Regarding the Securities of Euromax Resources Ltd.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVV Commodities and Resources Ltd (the "Acquiror"), acquired 113,987,645 common shares (the “Common Shares”, and each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of Euromax Resources Ltd. (the "Issuer") at a deemed price of USD$0.028 per Common Share (CAD$0.04 per Common Share) for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$3,200,000 (CAD$4,429,219) (the "Transaction"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated May 2, 2025 between the Acquiror and NDX B.V., an existing insider of the Issuer.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not own any Common Shares of the Issuer. As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror owns 113,987,645 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis, and approximately 12.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully-diluted basis.

The Acquiror acquired the securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only. The Acquiror intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, the Acquiror may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

The Acquiror's head office is located at 17-19 Themistokli Dervi, THE CITY HOUSE, 2ND floor, 1066 Nicosia. The Issuer's head office is located at 400-725 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1G5. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Maria Demetriou, +357 22022777 or on the SEDAR+ profile of the Issuer at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release is being disseminated pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 –Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Acquiror’s control. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, the Acquiror disclaims any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

