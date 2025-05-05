iBio’s First-in-Class Activin E Antibody Achieves >26% Fat Reduction Without Muscle Loss and Shows Synergy with GLP-1s in Preclinical Model

Activin E antibody demonstrates significant decrease in fat in obese mice by reducing visceral fat depots, which are strongly linked to increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, resulting in a 26% reduction in fat mass with no loss in muscle

Strong synergistic effect on fat mass (77% reduction) was observed when the Activin E antibody was combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, resulting in total weight loss of 35.3%, 7.5% greater than GLP-1 alone



SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced new promising preclinical data for its first-in-class Activin E antibody unveiled in January. Data from the recently completed 4-week study in diet-induced obese mice show a 26% reduction in fat mass following treatment with the Activin E antibody, with muscle mass fully preserved. These findings highlight a significant fat loss can be achieved without the double-digit weight reductions typically required by other obesity drugs.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are effective at promoting weight loss. However, they can also reduce lean body mass, including muscle, which may limit some of the intended health benefits. In contrast, fat-specific weight loss is considered a higher-quality form of weight loss. It reduces fat—linked to lower risk of heart and metabolic diseases—while preserving muscle, which helps maintain strength, supports a healthy metabolism, and may prevent or reduce weight regain over time.

“We believe achieving high-quality weight loss, by reducing fat mass while preserving muscle, is essential in addressing the obesity epidemic,” said Martin Brenner, DVM, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio. “For example, a person with a BMI of 30 is classified as obese and often has a body fat percentage exceeding 25%. Reducing fat by 25% while maintaining muscle mass and strength could shift them into a healthier weight category without compromising physical function.”

The study also analyzed specific fat depots in obese mice and found a significant 31% reduction in subcutaneous fat. More notably, reductions of 34% and 37% were observed in the epididymal and retroperitoneal fat depots, respectively—both of which are forms of visceral fat closely linked to increased risk of cardiometabolic disease. When combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, the Activin E antibody produced additive effects, reducing total fat mass by 77%. Subcutaneous fat loss increased to 74%, while visceral fat depots—epididymal and retroperitoneal—were reduced by 69% and 81%, respectively. The data was presented at the 14th International BMP Conference that occurred May 2–6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Activin E as a target for cardiometabolic disorders and obesity; Activin E being a promising novel therapeutic target whose inhibition is believed to induce fat-selective weight loss and offer protection against obesity and cardiometabolic disease; plans to rapidly advance testing of the antibody in more complex models; the in-licensed antibody being the first functional inhibitor of Activin E; inhibiting Activin E-mediated signaling offering a novel therapeutic strategy to reduce internal abdominal fat while preserving muscle mass potentially reversing obesity, preventing diabetes, and improving overall cardiometabolic health. As one of several cellular components involved in cardiometabolic regulation; Activin E, along with amylin, GLP-1 and others, having the potential to be targeted simultaneously to yield synergistic benefits for patients; and the antibody having the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients. While iBio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Activin E to be a successful target for cardiometabolic disorders and obesity and iBio’s antibody to induce fat-selective weight loss and offer protection against obesity and cardiometabolic disease; iBio’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to iBio’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of iBio’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; and whether iBio will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; and the other factors discussed in iBio’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and iBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

iBio, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@ibioinc.com

Media Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.