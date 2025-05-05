Hydreight Technologies Appoints Dr. Roebuck As a Director of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a North American, fully integrated, mobile clinical network of nurses, doctors, and pharmacy distribution, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeremy Roebuck as a director of the Company, effective May 5, 2025 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alexandros Tzilios as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Tzilios for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Dr. Roebuck previously served on Hydreight's Board of Advisors since December 12, 2022.

“I’m honored to be joining Hydreight’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal stage in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Jeremy Roebuck. “Hydreight’s vision of delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare through a compliant, tech-enabled platform aligns perfectly with the future of medicine. I’ve been impressed by the team’s execution to date, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help scale the platform, deepen clinical impact, and expand Hydreight’s reach across North America.”

About Dr. Jeremy Roebuck

Dr. Jeremy Roebuck brings over two decades of medical experience to Hydreight's Board. He is a board-certified otolaryngologist specializing in ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders, with a subspecialty in neurotology. Dr. Roebuck earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, completed his residency in general surgery and otolaryngology, and pursued a fellowship in neurotology at the Minnesota Ear, Head and Neck Clinic in Minneapolis.

Since 2007, Dr. Roebuck has been in private practice at Southeast Texas Ear, Nose & Throat, LLP, where he performed the first cochlear implant and BAHA (bone-anchored hearing aid) surgeries in the Beaumont community. His clinical interests include minimally invasive sinus surgery, balloon sinuplasty, and the treatment of hearing and balance disorders.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Roebuck is the owner and Medical Director of The Med Spa, an innovative facility offering a range of anti-aging, rejuvenation, hydration, and wellness services. These services encompass aesthetic injectables, customized facials, body sculpting, laser therapies, and specialized IV hydration treatments.

Strategic Value to Hydreight

Dr. Roebuck's extensive experience in both clinical practice and medical spa operations positions him as a valuable asset to Hydreight's Board. His dual expertise aligns with Hydreight's mission to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare and accessible, at-home wellness services. Dr. Roebuck's insights into ENT and neurotology is anticipated to inform the expansion of Hydreight's service offerings, while his experience with The Med Spa, in the view of management of Hydreight, will help enhance a practical understanding of integrating medical aesthetics into a mobile platform.

His appointment is expected to enhance Hydreight's strategic initiatives, particularly in expanding its nationwide network of healthcare professionals and diversifying its service portfolio to meet the growing demand for decentralized, patient-centric care.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Jeremy Roebuck to Hydreight’s board of directors,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “Dr. Roebuck brings a rare combination of clinical expertise and operational experience in both traditional healthcare and medical aesthetics. His insights will be instrumental as we continue expanding our platform’s capabilities across wellness, anti-aging, and direct-to-consumer care. He’s already been an invaluable member of our advisory board, and we’re confident his leadership will help guide Hydreight into its next phase of growth and innovation.”



About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

