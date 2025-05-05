Submit Release
Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in the month of May:

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference 2025
Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 10:00am ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown
Management will participate in a fireside chat

Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 3:15pm PT
Location: The Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
Management will participate in a fireside chat

Live webcast links for the fireside chats will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the respective conferences.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINE and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact

Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers
Deerfield Group
301.332.5574
amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com

Company Contact:

Timothy Trost
Chief Financial Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
ttrost@werewolftx.com


