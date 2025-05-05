Enphase Energy to Hold 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2025

CEO Presentation to follow after Annual Meeting of Stockholders concludes

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it will be holding its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting will be held at Enphase’s headquarters at 47281 Bayside Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to vote and participate, is included in Enphase Energy’s 2025 Proxy Statement that has been made available to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the conclusion of the formal portion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, there will be a brief recess. Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy, will then give a presentation beginning at approximately 9:30 am Pacific Time that can be accessed:

by internet at https://link.enphase.com/ENPHMeeting2025 (please register in advance); or

by telephone at 1 (209) 425-4021 with meeting ID: 945 017 458#. For international numbers, please visit the following web address for local numbers at https://link.enphase.com/IntlNumbersENPH with the same meeting ID: 945 017 458#.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

